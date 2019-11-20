BTS: Jungkook's Solo 'Euphoria' Reaches 100M Streams On Spotify

BTS singer Jeon Jungkook breaks another record as his solo Euphoria crosses 100 million streams on Spotify. The 22-year-old is now the first male K-pop idol to achieve this feat. The hashtag 'GoldenEuphoria100M' was trending at world no. 2 on Twitter. Currently, Euphoria is the third most-streamed Korean solo on Spotify. It was also the longest-charting song by a male idol on the BB World digital song sales.

Euphoria was released on August 25, 2018. BTS' leader Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, helped Jungkook write the song along with DJ Swivel. DJ Swivel was also one of the composer's for the song. After it's release, the song charted in 93 different countries like Taiwan, Peru and Saudi Arabia. In an interview, producer Melanie Fontana revealed that Euphoria was originally made for Justin Beiber, but was ultimately given to Jungkook. Jungkook last performed Euphoria at BTS' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final] concert on October 26, 27, and 29 at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, Korea.

BTS on the work front

Another record for @BTS_twt and #ARMY: BTS have the first K-pop album to spend one year on the Billboard 200 https://t.co/WbPH81BWAm — billboard (@billboard) November 7, 2019

BTS' travel show Bon Voyage Season 4 came out on Tuesday, November 19. On the same day, Paper Magazine's 'Break The Internet' issue captured BTS' impact on the world. Their Grammy outfits were also recently displayed at the Grammy museum. Their album, Love Yourself: Answer, became the only album by a k-pop band to stay in the Billboard 200 for an entire year. Their last album Map of the Soul: Persona, was released on April 12, 2019. They are also confirmed to perform at the upcoming 2019 Melon Music Awards. Fans are also eagerly awaiting their next comeback.

