BTS, Katy Perry & Dolly Parton’s Outfits To Be Auctioned Off For Charity Ahead Of Grammys

Items related to music and film stars, for instance, Korean band BTS' suits, Katy Perry's dress and more are set to be auctioned for charity. An organisation linked to the Recording Academy, which organises the Grammy awards every year, will benefit from the auction.

The proceeds from the event will help the needy people involved in the music industry. The auction will be held in the build-up to the Grammys next year.

As per a report on AP, BTS members' suits will be one of the items in the auction. The 7-member group had worn custom Luis Vuitton suits for their performance at the Grammys this year. They had performed their hit song Dynamite at the event in March.

Among the other items is a dress worn by Katy Perry in 2010. She had worn a silver ensemble during a performance of her popular track California Gurls at a concert to announce the Grammy nominees that year.

The funds from the auction will benefit the 'Recording Academy's MusiCares'. It is a platform that helps provide health and other safety net help to the needy persons in the music industry.

MusiCares had honoured singer-songwriter-actor Dolly Parton in 2019. The white and gold sleeve dress she wore at the event will be going off for auction.

Lionel Richie's jacket from his 2015 Glastonbury act, guitars autographed by Machine Gun Kelly and James Hetfield, and Jason Aldean's cowboy hats too will be auctioned at the pre-Grammys event.

The auction will be held on January 30, 2022, ahead of the Grammy ceremony next year. It is being hosted by Julien's Auction.

The 64th edition of the Grammy awards will be held the next year. The event will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The next edition of the Grammys will gear up in style with the nomination ceremony, which is scheduled to be held on November 23. The nomination will be announced by the CEO of the Recording Academy, record produer and songwriter Harvey Mason Jr, in an event telecast through live stream.

