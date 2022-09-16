BTS' Kim Taehyung Attends Blackpink’s Private Party Amid Dating Rumors: Report

BTS member Kim Taehyung continues to hit the headlines after the rumours of him dating BLACKPINK's Jennie surfaced online. No denying that BTS and BLACKPINK are two of the most popular K-pop bands. A few days back, rumours surfaced that Jennie and Taehyung aka V are dating as some of their private pictures surfaced online, thereby adding fuel to the speculations.

Now, as per latest reports, Kim made her first public appearance with Jennie while the singer also attended Blackpink’s pre-listening party for their new album Born Pink.

Kim Taehyung attends Blackpink’s pre-listening party, say reports

As the speculation continues, a Korean news portal JTBC reported about Kim's appearance at Blackpink’s private party. As per reports, the pre-listening party was held at a cultural complex in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, on September 14 with high security. Moreover, the event was graced by several stars from the Korean entertainment industry, ranging from actors to singers and more.

Meanwhile, Kim not only marked his appearance at the event but also stayed for quite some time while Blackpink members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa attended the guests.

Further, it was also reported that the private party was only organized for A-listers while even the managers of celebrities were not allowed to enter. Meanwhile, both the group’s agency, HYBE, and YG Entertainment did not confirm the developments of the report.

Earlier, the Korean girl band's agency reacted to the rumours. YG Entertainment had earlier released a cryptic statement to address the rumours. As per Soompi, they wrote, "We have nothing to say. We will inform you if we have a different response to share."

On the other hand, BTS' agency Bighit Music stayed silent and did not address the speculations as they have a track of not responding to such issues.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial/@jennierubyjane