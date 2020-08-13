'BTS Map Of The Soul ON:E' Concert To Be Held Online And Offline In October

Recently, Big Hit announced that BTS is all set to hold a special gig on October 10 and 11. The concert would be both an online and an offline event. Big Hit also took to Twitter to share a poster of the upcoming concert. The concert is titled BTS Map Of The Soul ON:E. In the poster, BTS members can be seen dressed in red suits while Jungkook holds a big red cloth. According to Bang PD, BTS would be performing songs from their album BTS Map Of The Soul:7.

Big Hit also sent an official announcement through Weverse dropping more details about the BTS Map Of The Soul ON:E concert. The announcement read, "Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. Map of the Soul ON:E will be held on October 10 (Sat.) and 11 (Sun.) as a simultaneous online streaming and offline performance event. We look forward to your interest in Map of the Soul ON:E, a one and only 'ONline Edition' concert. *Only limited seating will be available for purchase for the offline performances in accordance with government-mandated concert seat distancing measures for COVID-19 prevention. Please stay tuned for additional notices for more detailed information. Thank you."

The BTS Map Of The Soul tour was cancelled due to the pandemic outbreak. Therefore, this would be the first offline concert by BTS in 2020. This BTS Map Of The Soul ON:E concert will be held after the BTS' comeback song Dynamite. The song will be English and not Korean. The band has also confirmed that the song will be out on August 21.

About BTS' MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 - THE JOURNEY

BTS released Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey, which is BTS’ fourth Japanese album, on July 15. For example, the song Black Swan, ON, Idol, Make It Right, Boy With Luv, Airplane, Fake Love, and more will have the Japanese version in the album. Some new additions include Intro Calling, Stay Gold, Your Eyes Tell, OUTRO: The Journey, and more.

BTS' fourth film to release in September

Boy band BTS announced on August 6 that they will soon be releasing their fourth film in theatres, even though there is still an air of uncertainty on whether the movie theatres will reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will be titled Break The Silence: The Movie. It will be releasing in more than 70 countries starting from September 10. It will reportedly also have a rollout in an additional 40 more regions on September 24. The movie will be released in countries like India, Canada, the US, Brazil, and Mexico on September 24, 2020. The countries which will be getting the film released earlier on September 10, 2020, include Korea, Japan, the UK, Russia, Spain, Italy, Thailand, and France.

