BTS, Megan Thee Stallion To Perform 'Butter Remix' At 2021 American Music Awards

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion are all set to join forces as they perform together at the American Music Awards 2021. This will be the first live performance of the duo together with the remix version of their song Butter. Along with the South Korean boyband the rapper, Bad Bunny and Olivia Rodrigo will also be performing in 2021 AMAs.

As per Variety, Six-time AMA winners BTS along with rapper Megan Thee Stallion are all set to perform the much-anticipated performance of their hit single Butter remix at the American Music Awards 2021. This will be the first live performance of the duo's remix version of the superhit number Butter. BTS is up for artist of the year at the AMAs while Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for three categories that include- favourite Hip-Hop album, favourite female Hip-Hop artist and favourite trending song.

Also slated in the opening rollout of AMAs performers are Olivia Rodrigo, who’ll be performing a yet-to-be-named song from her freshman album, and Bad Bunny, announced as offering a world-premiere performance of his song Lo Siento BB. Olivia Rodrigo tops the 2021 American Music Awards nominations with seven nominations while Bad Bunny has six nominations.

The Weeknd scored six nods, with Doja Cat and Giveon also landing five nominations. Taylor Swift is nominated in three categories and holds the record of most AMA wins of any artist ever. Five-time AMA winner and rapper, Cardi B is all set to host the upcoming 2021 American Music Awards.

In a statement given to People, the rapper said, "When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage. Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen."

Cardi made history the last time as she graced the music award show's stage with the first female rapper to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice, with WAP in 2020 and Bodak Yellow in 2018. Cardi has three nominations at this year’s show, favourite female hip-hop artist, favourite music video and favourite hip-hop song for her song Up.

