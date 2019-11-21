BTS Members Are Now The First K-group To Appear On International Magazine Cover

BTS won the Top Social Artist award, and it is reportedly the only band to win such an international acclaim. The seven-member K-pop boyband was also the only Korean artist group to be present at the Grammy’s 2019. Adding to this, BTS is now becoming the first K-group to appear on the annual issue of another leading international lifestyle publication alongside Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Excerpts from the international magazine

The Break The Internet: BTS feature is a glimpse of Bangtan Sonyeondan’s long-standing accolades. The writers mentioned how the band is not only a global symbol of the K-genre but also UN Ambassadors post their 2018 speech in front of the international delegates of peace. The band continues to break YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, Guinness World Records and many more set records. BTS belongs to a parent company Bighit, which started small but is single-handedly the biggest contributor to the Korean music industry.

The magazine also mentioned the struggles of the seven members, who belong to different families but are now a single force. They came together and had to face several rejections due to their company’s lower standing between the year 2013 and 2016. It was in the year 2016 that they paved their own way through the release of their first national television music video; I Need You. According to the publication's research, the band now crosses the other Big3 K-Pop companies: SM, JYP, and YG Entertainment companies and is the biggest revenue generator. BTS has become the most recognised K-pop group in the world.

