BTS Occupy All 15 Places In Billboard World Digital Songs Sales Chart For The 3rd Time

The South Korean boy band BTS is surely reaching new heights every day with their music. After much anticipation, the two-time Grammy-nominated band recently released their anthology album Proof. Proof marked BTS' first album in a few years and is now on a record-breaking spree at the global level. After topping Billboard's Top 200 Album chart, the band's tracks have now taken over an entire chart.

Billboard recently confirmed that the K-Pop band has taken over one of its entire charts with its global popularity. The band is currently ruling all 15 positions on this week's World Digital Song Sales chart. However, this is not the first time that it has done the same. As per Pinkvilla, Billboard's report read, "For the third time in history, BTSt rules all 15 positions of this week's World Digital Song Sales chart. They also achieved the feat on Sept. 8, 2018, and March 7, 2020."

The songs that are ruling the chart are Yet To Come, Run BTS, For Youth, Born Singer, Run, No More Dream, N.O., I NEED U, Spring Day, Cypher Pt. 3: Killer, Danger, Blood Sweat & Tears, Boy In Luv, Euphoria, and Filter.

More achievements of BTS' Proof

After only 10 days of its release, BTS' tracks are making their way up on global music charts. On June 21, the band's latest tracks Yet To Come and Run BTS appeared on Billboard Top 100 and Global Excl. U.S. Top 10. While Yet To Come landed at number 13, Run BTS found itself n number 73 on Billboard Top 100 chart. Their song For Youth is currently at number 110, while Born Singer is at number 121 on the chart. On the other hand, Yet To Come has debuted at number 1 on the Global Excl. U.S. Top 10. Run BTS is currently at number 8.

Despite having a majority of previously released tracks in Proof, the album has topped the Top Current Album, Top Album Sales, Tastemaker Album, World Album, and Billboard Canada Album charts. Yet To Come has been listed on Billboard Global (except in the US), World Digital Song Sales, and Digital Song Sales charts.

