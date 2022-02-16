BTS Permission To Dance Concert In Seoul: How To Book Tickets, Watch Online Concert & More

BTS, which consists of seven members- Jin, RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, is one of the leading K-pop bands in the world. While the band is still on an extended break, they are all set to return home and spread magic with their music again in the month of March, in Seoul, South Korea.

BTS' Permission To Dance Concert Ticket details

The band was last seen performing in Los Angeles, the USA in late November and early December last year. As a part of the BTS Permission To Dance On Stage concert, the Bangtan boys had four shows. The boyband will return with BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- Seoul on March 10, 12 and 13. The BTS in-person concerts will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium before a live audience.

The much-anticipated BTS concert will also be streamed online. The online live stream will be available on March 10 and 13. On the other hand, March 12 concert will be broadcasted in cinemas across the world via Live Viewing event. The second show will be available for live viewing in cinemas across the globe.

Tickets sales for the global live-viewing happening on March 12 starts on February 22, 10 am EST for North and South America, Europe, and Australia. Tickets in Asia will go on sale starting February 24, 10 am KST.

How to book tickets for in-person BTS concerts?

Tickets for the in-person BTS concert will be available for purchase via Interpark. Ticket sale dates will be announced soon by the agency. General admission tickets are priced at KRW 165,000 while VIP tickets are priced at KRW 220,000.

Image: PR