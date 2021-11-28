As BTS' highly-anticipated offline concert is being enjoyed by the fans in Los Angeles, some of the Army members have been sharing photos and videos to give others a sneak peek at the ongoing blast at the event.

One of the Army members recently dropped in a video clip of BTS Jimin addressing the fans and sharing a sweet message for them while leaving them emotional. Watch the video-

A glimpse of Jimin's message at BTS 'Permission to Dance' concert

One of the BTS Army members who is currently attending the offline BTS 'Permission to Dance' concert recently took to Twitter and posted a video clip in which one of the popular BTS band members, Jimin is addressing the fans through the stage. The video also depicted how the Army went crazy over their performance and was constantly cheering for them. As BTS Jimin held the mic in his hand to address his fans, the Army screamed his name out loud. He then thanked everyone for coming to watch their offline concert and spoke his heart put by saying that the BTS band lived for their fans. He also stated how they were eagerly waiting for the concert and added that they will never forget this feeling. While signing off, he expressed his love for the Army and said, "Love You" while taking a bow.

Many fans took to the video posted on Twitter and stated how they were left in tears after listening to BTS Jimin's message for them while many of them expressed their love for him. Some of them also dropped in heart-eyed emojis in the comments section while others said that they cannot stop crying after listening to his message. Take a look at the reactions-

i love him sm 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5dSfTpFoQR — mel⁷ ♡ (@xmelinie_) November 28, 2021

متوتررر يا عمري 😭 — ༄𝒌𝒊𝒎✌︎𝑨𝒏𝒆́𝒏✰🇩🇿⁷ (@kim_Anen2013) November 28, 2021

I love him 🧡💛 — PARK¹³ JIMIN I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER I PROMIS U☝😗 (@LizzaLizza19) November 28, 2021

i’m in tears — chan⁷ 🦋 (@btsbabychanni) November 28, 2021

How to live stream BTS concert?



BTS LA concert will be an offline concert held at SoFi Stadium at 7:30 p.m. PST/ 10:30 p.m. ET on November 27, 2021, so the fans residing in other parts of the world will be unable to watch the concert live. However, the concert on December 3rd at 12.30 PM KST will be streamed live and the fans can enjoy the performance online at the link mentioned below:

https://venewlive.com/concerts/bts-ptd-onstage-la/#/

Concert dates



November 27th, 7.30 PM PST/ 10.30 PM ET/ November 28th, 12.30 PM KST (Offline concert)

November 28th, 7.30 PM PST/ 10.30 PM ET/ November 29th, 12.30 PM KST (offline concert)

December 1st, 7.30 PM PST, 10.30 PM ET/ December 2nd, 12.30 PM KST

December 2nd, 7.30 PM PST/ 10.30 PM ET/ December 3rd, 12.30 PM KST (streamed online and offline)

BTS songs setlist at Permission To Dance concert



An orchestral version of Black Swan

Fire

Blue And Grey

My Universe

Stay

Young Forever

LGO

Dynamite

I Need U

WAB: Eternal

Answer: Love Myself

Idol

Permission To Dance

BWL

Disease

Purple-themed stadium



The SoFi Stadium turned purple ahead of the BTS Permission To Dance on Stage concert. Take a look at how ARMY gave a sneak peek at it as the concert began-

