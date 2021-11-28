Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
The South Korean boy band BTS is set to make the audience groove, once again, with their Permission To Dance on Stage concert. After a historical sweep at the AMAs and bagging GRAMMY nomination, the band's most anticipated Permission To Dance On Stage LA 2021 concert is to commence in sometime. The concert will begin in the US on November 27, 2021. Here are the BTS concert start time, end time, song list and more details.
BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage LA concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. PST/ 10:30 p.m. ET on November 27, 2021. Ahead of the concert, fans can gather outside the So-Fi Stadium, where the band will perform later. The gates of the audience are set to open at 4 pm PST. The band's fan ARMY can enjoy their sound testing from 4:30 pm PST onwards. The soundcheck will begin at 5:00 pm ET on all dates. The band's concerts are supposed to end on December 2, 2021.
The South Korean band has gained a global fan following with their pop songs. Their tracks are now a part of every party across the globe and they enjoy one of the biggest fan ARMY to date. As per BTS ARMY's shared video clips, fans have got a comprehensive idea about what they might witness at the concert. Even though nothing can prepare the ARMY ahead of the concert, here are some chartbusters the band is planning to perform on November 27.
The LA stadium has been turned into purple-coloured theme ahead of the BTS Permission To Dance on Stage concert. This is the first time in two years that the Bangton Boys will be performing for the audience offline and news about the same has been exciting the BTS ARMY since it was announced. Earlier, the k-pop boy band had organised Permission To Dance concert online for their fans where they had promised an offline concert.
Check out some of the live tweets shared by the BTS fans from the stadium:
واااه مرا يجنن مرا🥺💜💜💜💜.#BTSCONCERT pic.twitter.com/L5GWTaf9aO— 𝐋𝐚𝐦𝐣𝐨𝐨𝐧♡. (@rmi1320) November 28, 2021
SoFi Stadium getting ready to welcome BTS and ARMYs #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA #btsconcertLA @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ZRu9BvZc7l— cess⁷ (@cesstwt_) November 27, 2021
there’s no bad seat at a bts concert pic.twitter.com/EMV939RVjS— ؘ (@pjicafe) November 28, 2021
