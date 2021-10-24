BTS 'Permission To Dance On Stage' LIVE: Band Performs 'Dynamite', V Skips Due To Injury

Quick links:
Image; HYBE PR
The K-pop band performed their top hits- 'Life Goes On', 'Boy with Luv' & 'Dynamite'
BTS performed a short medley of Blood Sweat & Tears and Fake Love at their 'Permission To Dance On Stage' concert.
BTS performed a powerful rendition of 'Black Swan'. Owing to V's injury, the band left space for him during the choreography.
BTS performs DNA at their 'Permission To Dance On Stage' concert, followed by a soft rendition of 'Blue & Grey' from their fifth Korean-language studio album, Be (2020).
V will not be performing due to his calf injury. He will be seated during today's concert and will not take part in the dance performances.
BTS begins concert with live performance of ON: Kinetic Manifesto Film and their mega-hit song 'Fire'.
Prior to the online concert, the band has released a detailed guide of how to watch the concert with purchased ticket links. Fans across the globe can go to Venewlive.com to watch the show. Fans with purchased tickets can log in up to two devices for watching the online concert. For viewers with 4K ticket passes, ensure that that watching device supports 4K streaming and an internet connection with a minimum of 20 MBps. All the devices must be up MAC OS 10.12+/ Windows 7+/ Android 8+/ iOS 13.6+/ Chrome 70+/ Safari 13.1.2/ Firefox 39+/ Edge 42+.
‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage is going to be BTS’s first global online concert in about a year, according to Yonhap. Fans who are super excited to witness the spectacular performance of the famous band will see a multi-view live streaming service which will be also available for them to select and enjoy various scenes taken from six different angles on a real-time basis reported Big Hit Music. The upcoming online event is taking place after the group scrapped its planned ‘BTS Map of the Soul Tour’ because of the COVID-19 pandemic.