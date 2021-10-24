BTS 'Permission To Dance On Stage' LIVE: Band Performs 'Dynamite', V Skips Due To Injury

‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage is going to be BTS’s first global online concert in about a year, according to Yonhap. Fans who are super excited to witness the spectacular performance of the famous band will see a multi-view live streaming service which will be also available for them to select and enjoy various scenes taken from six different angles on a real-time basis reported Big Hit Music. The upcoming online event is taking place after the group scrapped its planned ‘BTS Map of the Soul Tour’ because of the COVID-19 pandemic.