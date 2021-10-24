BTS 'Permission To Dance On Stage' Live Streaming: Check How To Watch Concert

It has been quite a busy year for K-pop band BTS who has a list of lineups ready. Post the release of their song with Coldplay, the band is now set to hold an online concert on October 24. ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage, this weekend, will include a seven-piece act’s performance on a scale equivalent to an offline concert. It will be live-streamed from a stadium. This concert is going to be BTS’s first global online concert in about a year, according to Yonhap.

Fans who are super excited to witness the spectacular performance of the famous band will see a multi-view live streaming service which will be also available for them to select and enjoy various scenes taken from six different angles on a real-time basis reported Big Hit Music. The upcoming online event is taking place after the group scrapped its planned ‘BTS Map of the Soul Tour’ because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released by their company BIGTIT Music on social networking platform Weverse on September 24, it read, "BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE” will be held on Sunday, October 24 as an online live-streaming event. Wherever you are, that’s where our stage will be! Join in and dance together. We don't need permission to dance ~♬We will provide additional notices with details on reserving your online streaming tickets."

How to watch BTS Permission To Dance on Stage

Prior to the online concert, the band has released a detailed guide of how to watch the concert with purchased ticket links. Fans can go to Venewlive.com to watch the show. Fans with purchased tickets can log in up to two devices for watching the online concert. For viewers with 4K ticket passes, ensure that that watching device supports 4K streaming and an internet connection with a minimum of 20 MBps. All the devices must be up MAC OS 10.12+/ Windows 7+/ Android 8+/ iOS 13.6+/ Chrome 70+/ Safari 13.1.2/ Firefox 39+/ Edge 42+.

Meanwhile, BTS recently collaborated with Coldplay for a new song 'My Universe'. The music video of 'My Universe' follows the global superstar groups traversing the distant galaxy of The Spheres where music is condemned. But that doesn't stop BTS, Coldplay, and a group of aliens called 'Supernova 7' from combining forces in the form of a hologram. The song also debuted at no. 1 on Billboards Hot 100 chart.

Image: AP