BTS Registers 23 Records, Enters 'Guinness World Records' 2022 Hall Of Fame

The Guinness World Records took to their official Twitter page to make an exciting announcement. The Guinness World Records revealed that they have added 23 world records created by the K-Pop group, BTS, to their 2022 Hall of Fame. Some of the band’s songs include Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Butter and many more.

BTS enters Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame

The Guinness World Records announced that after breaking several records in 2021, the K-Pop sensations will feature in the 2022 Hall of Fame. On Twitter they wrote, “THE BOYS ARE IN THE BOOK, Congratulations to @bts_twt who have a spread in the upcoming #GWR2022 book!” Read their Tweet here:

In the official statement by the Guinness World Records, the group has broken 23 records across music and social media as well. BTS recently beat the band Coldplay and rose to become the most-streamed group on Spotify. The boy band is also the most followed band on Instagram. That’s not all, BTS also became the music group with the most engagement on Twitter.

Of the 23 records broken by the K-Pop group, BTS’s Butter alone got them five records. Butter’s music video premiere became the most-watched on YouTube, and the song also broke a record for being the most streamed on Spotify in the first 24 hours. Additionally, the group also broke the record for reaching one Million followers on TikTok the fastest.

The statement by Guinness World Records also mentioned that BTS became the band to sell the most number of tickets for a live-streamed concert. They sold 7,56,000 tickets and their Butter music video also became the most viewed video on YouTube in under 24 hours. Butter was released in May and earned about 3.89 Million views during its premiere. The record was earlier held by Dynamite, which is also a BTS song.

