Sing 2 is less than two months away from release and the excitement is rising for fans of the musical animation venture. The movie already boasts of a line-up of popular actors as the voices of the characters, but that is not all. There are some well-known names of the music world set to enthrall audiences too.

As per the latest reports, even BTS is also a part of the names associated with the movie. This is the latest in the line-up of international associations for the Korean band. This includes a performance at the Grammys, collaboration with Coldplay and more.

BTS to feature in Sing 2

BTS, as per a report on The Collider, are among the artists whose songs will feature on Sing 2. The other notable music stars also a part of the film are U2, Taylor Swift, Drake, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Cardi B, and more.

U2's lead vocalist Bono is also one of the voices, in the role of Clay Calloway. The band has already come up with the first song of the movie.

It has been titled Your Song Saved My Life. It was released on Wednesday.

Sing 2 is the sequel to Sing, which had released in 2016. It had featured the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, among others. The trio played the roles of a koala named Buster Moon, a porcupine named Ash and a pig named Rosita, respectively.

Seth MacFarlane, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, and Tori Kelly were among the other members of the cast, who played the roles of a mouse named Mike, a sheep named Eddie, a gorilla named Johnny, and an elephant named Meena respectively.

All the actors return for the second installment.

About 'Sing 2'

Sing 2 is gearing up for release in the Christmas season. It is hitting the theatres on December 22. Before that, the makers are holding a special premiere at the American Film Institute Fest. That preview is set for November 14.

The venture is produced by Illumination, who is known for creating Minions, Despicable Me, and more. The movie has been penned and directed by Garth Jennings.