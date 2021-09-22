BTS Star Jimin Makes Heartwarming Donation To Aid Polio Patients; ARMY Reacts

Touted as one of the greatest bands in the world, BTS members have not only contributed to the music industry but also the society through their philanthropic activities over the years. From fundraising concerts to donating a huge sum of money to a noble cause, the band has made sure to use their global platform to constantly encourage their fans to do the same and evidently, ARMY has never disappointed them. Recently, BTS member Jimin received praise for making a huge donation back in July.

BTS ARMY trends 'Be Like Jimin'

Known for their massive support to the Bangtan Boys, the ARMY is showering praises to Jimin after a donation he made in July surfaced online. According to various reports, the 25-year-old singer donated over 100 million won, which rounds off to Rs 62,44,969/- when converted to Indian currency, to Rotary District 3590 under his father's name. The donation was made to a fundraising campaign working towards the cause of creating vaccines to eradicate polio.

BTS ARMY was quick to appreciate the singer's generous donation as they took to Twitter to trend 'Be Like Jimin'. Many shared pictures and videos of the singer and dedicated words of adoration and praise for him. One fan wrote, ''Be helpful, Be kind, Be polite army is lucky that you are our idol''

Invictus via IG - "Jimin does a lot of charity-type things but doesn't really like it to be known to the public"



An angel in the form of human..our one and only Park Jimin 💜



BTS Donations

According to a report from People magazine, singer J-Hope (Korean name Jung Ho-seok) made a donation of $89,000 to support the One-Stop Center in Tanzania, East Africa in honour of South Korea's national Children's day. BTS, along with their label BigHit Entertainment donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement in July 2020. Rapper Suga made a donation of $88,000 to Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Center in his hometown of Daegu on his 28th birthday on March 11 this year.

The South Korean band mourned the devastating event of the Sewol Ferry Disaster and donated over $85,000 to the Sewol Ferry Disaster 416 Family Council in 2017. BTS leader RM donated Rs 62,42,051/- to Seoul Samsun School to aid students with hearing impairment to learn music. Jimin made a generous donation of 100 million South Korean won to the Metropolitan City Office of Education in 2019.

