BTS Stars 'test' Their Fears; Watch Jimin Scare J-Hope In The Fun-filled Video Here

The members of BTS have been working together for the past decade. However, the singers are not just professional partners, but are good friends too. The singers often pull each other's leg and perform pranks on each other.

A glimpse of this was when Jimin pullled a prank on J-Hope, leading to fun-filled situations and embarassment for the latter. A video of the prank has surfaced online where J-Hope could be seen getting frightened as he entered an 'abandoned house'. The incident delighted the 'ARMY' as they reacted to the video online.

BTS has delivered numerous chartbusters this year, but amidst their busy schedule, they also let their hair down by setting off to a remote forest area. The show BTS in the Soop traces the band's time at the venue, be it their fun-filled acts or musical plans.

In the latest episode of the second season of the show, Jimin and J-Hope decide to 'test their fears' by visiting abandoned buildings, some with lights and some without. After they enter the building, Jimin suggests that the duo enter one after another as the camera crew of the show also accompanies them.

All seemed good, till Jimin scares J-Hope when he reached the top floor of the building. J-Hope was so startled that he shouted, 'Come on! You can't do that. Wait for me'.

After a while, he also used swear words. He then said, "You can't do that. You made me curse." 'I can't go on. Let's go back." J-Hope then said,

jimin scaring hobi and making him swear im cryingnf.,jd 😭 pic.twitter.com/VMfpceBuxw — hourly jimin (@hourlyjmn) November 5, 2021

Some other moments from the latest episode of the show had also surfaced on Twitter. In that, the band teased their new project, which their fans believe could be their new album. Suga, in particular, could be seen telling RM that they did not have enough performance songs and they should try that.

"We haven't had many excitng songs since 'Idol', Suga says. He then adds, 'We need to do a good job on this so that it doesn't become too cliche.' Jungkook too was seen writing the melody in the trailer.