BTS' Suga Responds To Personal Question About The Band's Dating Life

The South Korean boy band BTS has an enormous fan base worldwide. The Grammy-nominated group has won hearts since their formation in 2013. Despite the fandom, the band members haven't been very vocal about their personal lives. However, BTS' Suga recently opened up about BTS’ dating life and also revealed their views about the BTS Army.

BTS' Suga responds to question about the band's dating life

BTS members include Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook. The band members were recently interviewed by the magazine Rolling Stone. They were asked about their personal lives and if they were worried about receiving backlash if they dated publicly. BTS' Suga responded to the question and said he had a hard time understanding the question.

He further called their fandom, the BTS ARMY, a diverse group and said some fans might accept them dating publicly, while some might resent it. He mentioned 'publicly dating' as a hypothetical situation and said whether it is dating or something else, their fans are individuals, who understand each situation differently. RM supported Suga's statement and said the BTS ARMY is a lot more levelheaded than they are.

The BTS Army was thrilled with Suga's statement. A fan tweeted and praised Suga for defending the ARMY. She wrote, "the way yoongi always defends and praises us". She further called Suga 'the absolute sweetest' and claimed that she loved him.

the way yoongi always defends and praises us pic.twitter.com/nvir0b7ysq — nadu 🧈🇵🇸 (@d28chwita) May 13, 2021

BTS' latest releases

BTS is set to release its second English single after Dynamite on May 21, 2021. The South Korean boy band took to their YouTube live stream in late April to announce their new English song Butter. Butter's release date was also revealed through the live stream, which consisted of a cube of butter melting for an hour. On May 11, 2021, BTS took to their Twitter handle and announced their performance at Billboard Music Awards 2021. The tweet read, "We can’t hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of “#BTS_Butter” will be at this year’s @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT on@nbc".

IMAGE: BTS' TWITTER

