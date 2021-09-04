BTS To Chat With Cold Play's Chris Martin, Release New 'Permission To Dance' MV

BTS will be appearing in a very special interview with Coldplay's Chris Martin on Youtube 'Released' on September 9. As per an official announcement on BTS' Youtube page, the K-pop boyband's appearance on the special episode of the YouTube Originals’ weekly music series will lead up to the premiere of “BTS ‘Permission to Dance’ MV (Shorts Challenge ver.)”

BTS interview with Coldplay's Chris Martin

BTS will be sitting down with Chris Martin for an interview on September 9, 11.45 PM EST. The 15-minute interview will lead up to the release of the new version of 'Permission to Dance' which will be out on September 10, 12 AM EST. The song is said to be a compilation video of the BTS Permission to Dance challenge which was released on Youtube 'Shorts' on July 23. The #PermissiontoDance Challenge Shorts were submitted by fans from various countries across the globe.

According to Soompi, apart from the release of the new MV, BTS and Chris Martin are expected to discuss their latest English single, what inspired the “Permission to Dance” challenge, their experiences as world-famous artists, and more.

Permission to Dance challenge goes viral

The choreography of the song had gained international acclaim, including from World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, who lauded the septet for incorporating the “International Sign” gestures for “Joy,” “Dance,” and “Peace." In an interview, BTS J-hope told People, “Incorporating the International Sign gestures enabled us to spread the positive energy of our music to a wider audience that maybe we haven’t reached before.”

The Permission to Dance challenge had been taken up by several fans from across the globe who had given it their own twist and flavour. A Youtube 'Shorts' of two Indian fans dancing to the track in a Radha-Krishna attire had also gone viral. There were also several celebrities that had joined the global movement. One of these was legendary singer Elton John whose name also featured in the lyrics of the track.