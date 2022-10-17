After a successful Busan concert by K-pop band, BTS, fans are jolted by shocking news. The group's agency Big Hit took to Weverse and announced that the band will be going ahead and fulfilling military service The decision was rolled out after lengthy discussions and debates that were going on for over a year. The members have decided to fulfill their service. The agency said that they will withdraw their request to delay the enlistment of Jin, who will turn 30, in December.

While fans were waiting for the decision from the Korean government, it seems that the band members have agreed to serve the mandatory military service. The decision comes after the phenomenal response to the concert and now this time seems like the perfect one for BTS to move forward with their duties towards the country. In a statement, the music company said Jin's process of enlistment will begin by October end. The other six members will also be enlisted as and when they are asked for it.

BTS to serve mandatory military service

The statement read, “BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s a perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve.”

The statement further read, “Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere. BIGHIT MUSIC has focused on the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now. Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

The statement then reflected upon the journey of the global band who had released their anthology album this year and then decided to pursue their solo careers . “As part of the HYBE family, we support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home. Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” is more than a track from their latest album, it is a promise, there’s much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS,” the statement concluded.

For the unversed, the South Korean law requires all able-bodied men to perform 18-21 months of military service. Exemptions regarding military service, like the one that became a talking point in the case of BTS, are considered controversial in the country where inequality and privilege are debatable subjects.