BTS Top Music Videos: Know About BTS' 'Dynamite', 'Film Out', 'Fake Love' And Other Songs

Formed in 2010, BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys debuted in the year 2013. The seven-member South Korean boy band made a debut with their single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. They later released the first Korean language studio album titled, Dark & Wild in the year 2014. BTS is the fastest group to earn four US number-one albums since The Beatles. BTS also have Burn The Stage: The Movie in 2018, Love Yourself in Seoul in 2019, Bring the Soul: The Movies in 2019 and Break the Silence: The Movie in 2020 under their credit. Here we’ve got you a list of the popular BTS' music videos.

List of Top BTS songs

Dynamite

BTS' Dynamite was released in August 2020. The song is the group’s first entirely English song. The music video is vibrant and colourful. The cheerful tone of the song is the icing on the cake. The video is highly popular and most loved by the BTS’ ARMY. Within 24 hours of its release, the song broke the record for most-viewed YouTube video.

Film Out

On April 1, 2021, BTS released their new music video on YouTube. The new music video comes for their upcoming Japanese compilation album, BTS, the Best. The song is co-produced by BTS’ Jungkook and Back Number’s lead vocalist, Iyori Shimizu. It is directed by Yong Seok Choi of Lumpens and the single is slated to feature as the ending theme song to the 2021’s Japanese flick titled, Signal the Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit.

DNA

DNA was recorded in two languages- Korean and Japanese by BTS. Released in September 2017, the song is the lead single for their fifth extended play, Love Yourself: Her in the same year by Big Hit Entertainment. It was praised for its production, sound and musical direction.

Boy With Luv

2019’s single was recorded by BTS, featuring American popstar, Halsey. It was released as the lead single for their sixth extended play, Map of the Soul: Persona. The music video was the most viewed online music video within 24 hours of its release, garnering over 74.6 million views.

Fake Love

Penned by Hitman Bang, RM and Pdogg, the song was released in 2018. It was the lead single from their third album, Love Yourself: Tear. The song is an emo hip hop, grunge-rock, rap-rock and electropop song which received positive reviews from the listeners. It was highly praised for its dark production, eclectic sound and BTS’ vocal delivery.