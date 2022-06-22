BTS' V Gives Playful Reply To Fan Asking 'Who Is More Fun, ARMY Or Bangtan?'; 'ARMYs Are.'

Quick links:
Ever since K-pop sensation BTS announced their break from performing as a band together, ARMY has been quite active on social media trying to know more about their career updates. It is no secret that the band members are fond of their fanbase and the ARMY makes sure that they feel the same.
Recently, BTS' member V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, playfully interacted with his fans on Weverse while responding to some of their queries. Amid all the questions and comments that the star was bombarded with, one of them stole the attention of V.
A BTS fan asked him “Who is more fun, ARMY or Bangtan?, to which V jokingly took a dig at the fans and wrote, “ARMY is not fun”. In another segment, he told the fans that their reaction videos to youth are leaving him in tears. The singer decided to reply to a bunch of questions after he had surprised the ARMY by dropping his semi-shirtless picture that just took the Internet by storm.
BTS WEVERSE COMMENT V/TAEHYUNG 220621— Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) June 20, 2022
ARMY: tyungah is army funniet or BTS funnier? ㅎㅅㅎ
TH: ARMYs are not funny ☺️ pic.twitter.com/5Ey9co6LTm
For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys recently announced through their FESTA segment about focusing on their solo career now on rather than as a band. Soon after their announcement went viral, several media reports claimed that the band is taking a hiatus from performing. However, later, the label handling the band, BigHit had clarified the same with a statement. On the other hand, Jungkook had to come live and clarify that the band is not on a break and will continue to participate in their game segment BTS! Run, while working on projects individually.
Apart from this, during his interaction with fans, Taehyung also told fans that he is on YouTube mostly nowadays. When another fan asked which video he is watching, he shared the link of a fan's reaction to BTS' ‘For Youth’ song and revealed that he wiped some tears watching the video.
BTS WEVERSE COMMENT V/TAEHYUNG 220621— Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) June 20, 2022
ARMY: which video? I also want to watch
TH: https://t.co/mTsQaC7WNv
TH: I wiped some tears on watching (this) pic.twitter.com/ECfjfAkKO7
Meanwhile, V has been lately spending some quality time with one of his closest friends, actor Choi Woo-Shik. The Stigma crooner had even shared a picture on Instagram Stories while revealing that the two stars are a part of the Wooga Squad with Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, and Peakboy.
[INFO] Taehyung IG Story pic.twitter.com/ha4wfbMtBC— TTP (@thetaeprint) June 20, 2022
