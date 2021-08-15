BTS V Proves He Is Not Good At Roller Skates In New Behind-the-scenes Skating Video; Watch

The South Korean boy band BTS recently treated its fans with two Bangtan BOMBs. The band shared two behind the scenes videos of their skating rehearsals for Jimmy Falon's show in 2020. In the video, a few members of the band were seen struggling with roller skates. While V also had a handful of falls despite Jungkook's help, RM could not stop reminiscing his childhood skating experiences.

Bangtan TV treated BTS fans with two new videos on August 13, 2021. The video saw BTS members rehearsing on a skating platform for their 2020 Dynamite performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The original video aired in October 2020 during the BTS special week on Jimmy Fallon's show. The band's performance, which looked phenomenal on TV, required a lot of practice.

The BTS video began with RM recalling his childhood roller skating experiences. He said, "Seriously, without exaggeration, it has been 20 years. I used to ride inline skates. I used to love skating. It's the only sport I am good at." RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, and Jin were seen enjoying their skating session. On the other hand, J-Hope and V were seen having a hard time as they kept losing their balance. V fell on the floor a handful of times despite Junkook's constant support.

J-Hope was seen having his makeup touches before going on the skating floor. While he was getting ready, BTS V fell despite the other members' help. J-Hope gave some advice to V to avoid falling. He then realised that even he is not good at the sport and said, "It'd be funny if I fell later." J-Hope's experience of the skating floor came out to be rather funny for the ARMY. His legs kept splitting despite Jin's help. In the comment section, a fan wrote, "Nobody: Absolutely nobody: Hoseok: Hoseok’s legs: SPLIT."

RM and Jimin were seen skating like a wind in the video. RM shared how he liked the skates and said, "these skates feel much better." At last, the band successfully completed the shot without any injuries. J-Hope agreed he was not good at skating. The channel also promised a final video of the skating shot.

