BTS' V Reveals 'My Universe' Collaborators Coldplay Believed He Was 'second Chris Martin'

Touted as one of the most prominent bands in the world, BTS has been reigning over the charts not only in South Korea but also overseas. The band has, over the years, collaborated with several notable Hollywood stars like Jason Derulo, Nicky Minaj, Halsey and more. Their latest collab with the renowned British band, Coldplay, treated the fans with a soulful song, My Universe, which ended up topping multiple music charts across the world.

The song provided a beautiful medley of English and Korean lyrics with Chris Martin belting out the lyrics along with BTS' vocalists Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin. With each member having their own charms while singing, V recently revealed that the members of the Coldplay band were left thoroughly impressed by his vocals and ended up dubbing him as the second 'Chris Martin'.

V dubbed as the 'second Chris Martin'

Creating quite a stir on the internet, BTS' latest interview and photoshoot with Vogue landed the band on the trending topics list on Twitter. During his interview, V recalled the time the band performed with the British band on November 22 at the American Music Award which ended up in the singer receiving a plethora of compliments for his charming vocals. Subsequently, a BTS video of BTS and Coldplay documenting their recording session was shared widely in the fandom.

Recalling the time they were recording for the song My Universe with Coldplay, V revealed a compliment from the Coldplay members who did not make the final cut in the BTS video. He revealed that he sang the English guide demo from the start to the end leaving the members impressed. Complimenting his vocals, the Coldplay members told V that he was 'like second Chris Martin'. The young singer further stated, ''I've listened to that recording a lot since.''

My Universe became BTS' sixth US chart-topping single as it debuted number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The song later topped several charts across the world including Germany, The Netherlands, Norway and New Zealand. Additionally, it won several accolades namely Melon Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards Japan, NRJ Music Awards and more.

