Touted as one of the biggest boy bands in the world, BTS is all set to make their highly anticipated comeback with their anthology album titled Proof. Marking their tenth album, the band will tell their journey spanning over nine years since their debut in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. This album will bring together all their harmonies and track and celebrate their successful journey in music.

With the release date inching closer, ARMY is growing restless to listen to the album. Ahead of its release, member Kim Taehyung, known famously for his stage name V, revealed the reason behind choosing his solo tracks Singularity and 00:00 (Zero O’clock) to be included in the album Proof.

BTS’ V reveals why he chose Singularity and 00:00 for Proof

The official WeVerse handle of BTS released a clip with V’s voiceover explaining the thoughtful reason behind choosing Singularity and 00:00 to be included in Proof. He candidly opened up about living two lives, one as V who performs on stage with ARMY, while another one as Kim Taehyung who enjoys spending time with his friends and family. The singer talked about often being confused about his identity.

However, over time, he learned to accept both sides of himself as well as acknowledged the differences that they might have. He said, ‘’I tended to think of Kim Taehyung & artist V as being separate & I thought I had to choose one or the other, as visually portrayed in the singularity MV. that was when I thought hard about who I was as a person and I felt a bit confused. Artist V performs on stage and enjoys himself with ARMY, but Kim Taehyung spends ordinary days with family and friends. Now I'm able to accept both sides of myself but also keep them separate. I've lessened the burden of thinking so much, too, just like how the day resets at midnight. But I think all this time I spent pondering is the Proof that, made me into who I am today’’.

Meanwhile, BTS made history by winning three awards this year out of six for which they were nominated for Billboard Music Awards 2022. They took home the trophy of Top Song Sales Artist, Top Duo/Group, and Top Selling Song. BTS' Proof will release on June 10, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.