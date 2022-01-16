BTS' V Scripts History; Becomes First Asian To Have 4 Instagram Posts Crossing 17M Likes

Global sensation South Korean boy band, BTS has been breaking numerous records for the past few years. Ever since the Bangtan Boys opened their individual Instagram accounts, they have consistently been breaking the records list. Earlier this week, BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, became the first Asian celebrity ever to have four Instagram posts that have more than 17 million likes.

In just one month, #BTS's #V joins #BillieEilish, #CristianoRonaldo & #LionelMessi as the only 4 people in the World with at least 4 posts with over 17 MILLION likes on Instagram!💪👑👑👑👑❤️https://t.co/voIKiI1GUN pic.twitter.com/e9ZR5CVAsz — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) January 14, 2022

BTS V joined Instagram, along with his six bandmates, in the month of December 2021, while other renowned celebrities have been on the photo-sharing site for many years. V has officially joined football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and singer Billie Eilish, who have four posts with 17 million likes on the picture and video sharing site. Check out his most liked posts below.

Many fans are hoping that Tae, as he is fondly called by his followers, will soon become the only person with five Instagram posts crossing over 17 million likes. Well, this is not the only social media record that V has smashed in the past two months. According to the Guinness World Record, he became the fastest person to gain one million Instagram followers in just 43 minutes as he launched his account on December 6, 2021. He also became the first person to reach 10 million followers in record time, four hours later the same day.

Earlier this month, BTS member Jeon Jungkook also broke the Guinness World Record as his Instagram post had garnered more than one million likes in just two minutes. Previously, the record was held by Juliette Freire, who is the winner of Big Brother Brasil 21. His Instagram post had amassed one million likes in three minutes.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, after a long wait, the band has come up with their own webtoon named 7Fates: Chakho. The webtoon was recently released, on January 15, 2022, and has already created a lot of buzz among fans. From its storyline to breathtaking action, the webtoons are grabbing the attention of fans.

The webtoon 7Fates: Chakho is inspired by South Korea's Chakhogapsa or tiger and bear killers. The urban fantasy tale will follow seven hunters of monsters, played by BTS members, called Beom that will invade their city. The seven monster hunters are tied together by fate and need to work as one to find their destiny despite their differing pasts.

Image: Instagram/@taehyung.bighitentertainment