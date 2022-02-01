BTS' V Shares Selfie With Jimin After Latter Tests COVID Positive; See Pic

Popular South Korean boyband BTS member Jimin was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 following surgery for acute appendicitis. After Big Hit, the band's managing company relayed the grim news, following which fans were quick to send love and support to the singer via social media. Recently, the fans were treated with a new selfie from member V giving a warm shoutout to his ailing friend, Jimin.

BTS' V shares selfie with Jimin

Taking to his official WeVerse handle, V shared an adorable selfie with bandmate Jimin who is currently recovering from COVID and his surgery. V also shared a picture of the rest of the band with an endearing caption that read, ''The family I love''. The selfie effectively broke the internet as ARMY celebrated receiving a 'VMIN' selfie from the two singers after almost two years.

One fan tweeted, ''The caption we got vmin selca tears won't stop I miss them sm'' while another wrote, ''The first vmin selca after two years, I'm crying'' Another fan tweeted, ''February is going to be good we got an ot7 selca along with a vmin selca we know yes''.

More on Jimin's COVID-19 diagnosis and surgery

As per Soompi, Big Hit label issued a statement to share an update on Jimin's recovery from COVID as well as surgery for acute appendicitis. The statement began, ''Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mildly sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31,''

They also shared a health update on the 26-year-old singer post surgery by writing, ''According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage.''

Meanwhile, BTS members are currently celebrating Korean New Year as they extended the wishes of the occasion to their fans across the world. Their official Twitter handle shared the letters written by the members for the fans.