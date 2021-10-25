BTS V Tears Up As He Sings 'Blue & Grey', Jungkook Claps Back At Haters At Virtual Concert

South Korean boy band, BTS hosted their virtual concert, BTS Permission to Dance On Stage, on Sunday, October 24. BTS ARMY was thrilled to watch the Bangtan boys- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook revisit their blockbuster songs. However, the fans were also heartbroken to see V perform being seated due to his calf injury, even though the singer was seen doing his best despite his injury during the concert.

BTS V performs being seated due to his calf injury

NOOO LOOK AT THE WAY TAEHYUNG WAS SO CLOSE TO CRYING WHILE SINGING BLUE & GREY 😭 pic.twitter.com/wjpbqkD78n — Mariel⁷♡🍒 (@cutetaeful) October 24, 2021

BTS member V had to refrain from dancing after experiencing pain in his calf muscles during rehearsals earlier. The singer was seen trying to keep his spirits high. However, it became evident that V teared up during his performance of Blue & Grey. ARMY noticed that the K-pop idol was on the verge of breaking down after the song ended.

According to K-pop Herald, V also confessed that he was upset by the turn of events. He said that he 'actually felt sad' with the injury coming all of a sudden. He added that he practised anticipating how happy he had been during the concert, however, 'shamefully' he had to sit out for the actual concert. The singer said that he will take proper care of his condition.

Shortly after the concert, V further took to his official Weverse (South Korean social networking site) handle and melted his fans' heart with a message. He wrote, "I'll come back looking even sharper😥 I'm sorry I couldn't show you enough although you'd bought expensive tickets." Many fans extended their support after seeing his note. According to allkpop, fans said, "Your presence was enough to break the concert," "Don't ever feel sorry about your injury," and "You can just show up and stare for 3 hours and that'd be enough."

On the other hand, BTS member Jungkook also made headlines for clapping back at haters during the concert. Fans cheered for him as ahead of So What performance, Jungkook said, "I have something I want to say to people who don't like me." The singer then went on to scream, "So What," referring to the song that points out detractors.

JUNGKOOK, YOU TELL EM KING !! SO WHAT ?? pic.twitter.com/5kZOZXi75e — ︎♥︎ 정구기⁷ (@dreamjeons) October 24, 2021

Furthermore, the South Korean boy band will also be holding offline concerts starting next month, bringing BTS Permission To Dance On Stage to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on November 27-28 and December 1-2.

