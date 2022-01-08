BTS Wins Disc Daesang For 5th Year In A Row At 36th Golden Disc Awards

The 36th edition of the Golden Disc Awards (GDA) was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Saturday. In previous years, the award ceremony took place across two days, however, this year's edition was held on one day, owing to the novel COVID pandemic. According to the South Korean news outlet, there was no audience present and all the performances were pre-recorded.

BTS bags Disc Daesang at 36th GDA

It was hosted by Lee Seung Gi, Lee Da Hee, and Sung Si Kyung. This year marks Sung Si Kyung’s 6th consecutive year hosting the Golden Disc Awards. Touted to be a global phenomenon, South Korean boyband BTS won the Disc Daesang (Album of the Year) for the fifth year in a row with their 2020 album, BE. Last year, the Bangtan Boys created history by being the first artist ever to win five total Daesangs at the Golden Disc Awards. The group have now extended that record with six.

According to Soompi, in their acceptance speech, BTS leader RM said, “Our sincere congratulations to the 36th Golden Disc Awards for kicking off 2022 as the year’s first awards ceremony. We have won the Disc Daesang at the 36th Golden Disc Awards for our album ‘BE.’ We won the Disc Daesang at last year’s Golden Disc Awards too, and we are deeply moved at the fact that we have received so much love again. ‘BE’ was an album that we made to give comfort to those suffering due to COVID-19, including ourselves. As so many people have related to the album, we have instead received a lot of comfort from them. Thank you to the Golden Disc Awards representatives for giving us such a big award. We will share this honor with ARMY, who are always supporting us.”

BTS ARMY rejoiced the feat and took to Twitter to trend 'BTS paved the way'. A fan commented, "They paved the way. You have to admit they paved the way. And my respect to BTS, they are amazing." Another one added, "Congratulations @BTS_twt for winning "Best Digital Song (Bonsang)" at the 36th Golden Disc Awards!"

.@BTS_twt won 4 awards at the 36th Golden Disc Awards (GDA) 🇰🇷



🏆 Best Album (Daesang) — BE

🏆 Best Album (Bonsang) — BE

🏆 Best Digital Song (Bonsang) — Butter

🏆 Most Popular Artist pic.twitter.com/eMhThZilYV — BTS Global Charts⁷ (@BTSGlobalCharts) January 8, 2022

Hotel Del Luna star IU bagged the Digital Daesang (Digital Song of the Year) for the second year in a row with Celebrity. The actor and the singer also became the first artist in Golden Disc Awards history to win a total of three Digital Daesangs.

According to the GDA's criteria, songs and albums which released between November 2020 to mid-November 2021 were eligible for nominations. This also included music excluded from nominations last year. OSTs and project songs from television programs were not considered and only albums with a minimum of six tracks were eligible to be nominated.

