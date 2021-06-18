Last Updated:

BTS’s Jin Reveals List Of Songs He Listens To While Taking Shower; ARMY Reacts

BTS' Jin's shower playlist, which he revealed recently, has taken over the internet with the BTS ARMY having many things to say. Read to find out.

Written By
Srimoyee Bhattacharya
BTS Jin

Image: BTS Official Instagram


BTS’ member Jin was recently heard revealing the songs that he prefers to listen to while taking a shower. He appeared on BigHit Music Record on Melon Radio station and shared a shower-specific playlist that he finds enjoyable. It included Bad Guy, In The Morning, IDOL, Left & Right, and many more. Since then, the choice of some of BTS Jin’s songs in the playlist has caused a stir amongst the BTS ARMY online.

BTS ARMY reacts to Jin's shower playlist  

One of the songs on Jin's playlist was In The Morning by ITZY, which dropped recently and another was Black Mamba by Aespa. A fan reacted to these songs being on Jin's playlist saying, “Itzy and Aespa in Seokjin's shower playlist. A 4TH GEN GG ENTHUSIAST!” The song Left & Right by SEVENTEEN made it to the list as well. Expressing their happiness about it, “I love to see our worldwide handsome do the dance,” said one of the BTS ARMY members on Twitter. One other person simply expressed their excitement and curiosity about the playlist, stating they wanted to play it while taking a shower themselves. “Do yall have Seokjin's shower playlist I'm gonna take a shower I wanna play it,” they wrote in their tweet.

Fans are endeared by BTS Jin's choices 

The only English song on Jin's playlist was Bad Guy by Billie Eilish. Young Tak’s Pitiful was another song on the list, which made a fan ask, “Seokjin actually has this song on his playlist?” Talking about the same song, someone else tweeted about being endeared and sure that Seokjin was surely having a lot of fun while showering. They also spoke about how they had their own shower playlist and would now listen to the one made by him too. Someone simply wanted their favourite, Seokjin, to make a dedicated playlist for just them. 

READ | Usher takes the BTS 'Butter' challenge, leaves the 'BTS Army' ecstatic

BTS ARMY worries about getting hurt in the shower 

Another fan wrote, “Seokjin will probably put heat and d-1 in his playlist in the future,” in their tweet regarding the choices of Jin's songs. There was also some humorous twist added to this by some of the BTS ARMY. One person joked about how they feared hurting themselves in the shower, while on the other hand, Seokjin encouraged everyone to dance in there, by giving them his playlist. 

READ | BTS ARMY demands apology from TV host for his 'racist' comments against band

Image: BTS Official Instagram

READ | BTS Jin’s military service info & BigHit’s IPO status revealed; BTS to own BigHit shares
READ | BTS' Jin releases 'Abyss' on birthday, calls it a song about his 'recent burnout'
READ | BTS: Jimin's reaction to fan who watched their concert through piracy is winning hearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT