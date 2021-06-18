BTS’s Jin Reveals List Of Songs He Listens To While Taking Shower; ARMY Reacts

BTS’ member Jin was recently heard revealing the songs that he prefers to listen to while taking a shower. He appeared on BigHit Music Record on Melon Radio station and shared a shower-specific playlist that he finds enjoyable. It included Bad Guy, In The Morning, IDOL, Left & Right, and many more. Since then, the choice of some of BTS Jin’s songs in the playlist has caused a stir amongst the BTS ARMY online.

BTS ARMY reacts to Jin's shower playlist

One of the songs on Jin's playlist was In The Morning by ITZY, which dropped recently and another was Black Mamba by Aespa. A fan reacted to these songs being on Jin's playlist saying, “Itzy and Aespa in Seokjin's shower playlist. A 4TH GEN GG ENTHUSIAST!” The song Left & Right by SEVENTEEN made it to the list as well. Expressing their happiness about it, “I love to see our worldwide handsome do the dance,” said one of the BTS ARMY members on Twitter. One other person simply expressed their excitement and curiosity about the playlist, stating they wanted to play it while taking a shower themselves. “Do yall have Seokjin's shower playlist I'm gonna take a shower I wanna play it,” they wrote in their tweet.

Itzy and aespa in seokjin's shower playlist. A 4TH GEN GG ENTHUSIAST! — btbzwitch |🌙 (@Bangtanwitched) June 18, 2021

left and right on seokjin's playlist 😭😭😭😭 i love to see our worldwide handsome do the dance — aria⁷ (@svanterii) June 18, 2021

do yall have seokjin's shower playlist im gonna take a shower i wanna play it😁 — BLONDE SEOKJIN (@mymusejinie) June 18, 2021

Fans are endeared by BTS Jin's choices

The only English song on Jin's playlist was Bad Guy by Billie Eilish. Young Tak’s Pitiful was another song on the list, which made a fan ask, “Seokjin actually has this song on his playlist?” Talking about the same song, someone else tweeted about being endeared and sure that Seokjin was surely having a lot of fun while showering. They also spoke about how they had their own shower playlist and would now listen to the one made by him too. Someone simply wanted their favourite, Seokjin, to make a dedicated playlist for just them.

seokjin actually has this song on his playlist?? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/z2N9xxNMZy — cielo⁷ (@cielossi) June 18, 2021

the way seokjin included this on his shower playlist, im just so endeared bet he’s having so much fun in the shower pic.twitter.com/4mH7Bmazi5 — ˚ . ✦ (@jinoverdose) June 18, 2021

i knew i stan the right man, i have my own shower playlist too so im gonna listen to seokjin’s playlist too 🥰 https://t.co/JglsIq6Ivt — ˚ . ✦ (@jinoverdose) June 18, 2021

BTS ARMY worries about getting hurt in the shower

Another fan wrote, “Seokjin will probably put heat and d-1 in his playlist in the future,” in their tweet regarding the choices of Jin's songs. There was also some humorous twist added to this by some of the BTS ARMY. One person joked about how they feared hurting themselves in the shower, while on the other hand, Seokjin encouraged everyone to dance in there, by giving them his playlist.

seokjin will probably put heat and d-1 in his playlist in the future — ¹²hyun⁷ (@barknjoon) June 18, 2021

Me: seokjin I'm worried about u getting hurt in the shower

Seokjin: *makes an entire playlist to enthusiastically encourage the world to dance in the shower* https://t.co/LRWsgGcn6d — A⁷ ∞ 아포방포 ∞ (@Lifefadesfast) June 18, 2021

i want seokjin to make a playlist for me — ً (@moonbyjins) June 18, 2021

