Camila Cabello Celebrates 2 Year Anniversary With Shawn Mendes; Calls Him 'Kuko'

Singer Camila Cabello took to her Instagram to celebrate her anniversary with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The duo started dating back in 2019, after collaborating for songs Señorita and I Know What You Did Last Summer, the former climbed to the number one position, making it Cabello's second single to top the Hot 100 chart. Camila shared pictures with Shawn and wrote "Here's to more joy".

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrate 2 years anniversary

Camila Cabelo shared a series of photos with her Canadian beauty Shawn Mendes, the photos included the couple on a dinner date and eating watermelon. While she shared the photo, Camila wishes a happy anniversary to her beau and wrote that she was looking forward to more joy, happiness and love with him. Her caption read "happy anniversary Kuko, here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love."

Shawn Mendes also took to his Instagram to wish Camila on their anniversary. The Canadian singer shared a photo of him and Camila kissing and wrote "Happy 2 years my baby".

Fans and Friends react to Camila Cabello's Instagram post

Fans and friends of the couple reacted to Camila Cabello's post and left their comments. Musician Diplo reacted to the post and left a comment. While the fans of the couple gushed about how cute they were and wished the couple on their anniversary. Fans also called them couple goals.

Camila Cabelo in Cinderella

Camila Cabelo will soon be seen in the musical romantic drama Cinderella based on the fairytail of the same name. The movie will mark Camila's acting debut and will also feature Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, James Corden, John Mulaney, Missy Elliott, Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan in supporting roles. The movie is a modern take on the traditional tale and follows the young Cinderella who lives with her not-so-evil stepmother and stepsisters. The movie is slated to release on September 3, 2021. Cabello shared the trailer of the movie on her Instagram and wrote "#CinderellaMovie, this was one of the most magical experiences of my life. I can’t wait for you to see it. out on @amazonprimevideo September 3."

IMAGE: CAMILA CABELLO'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.