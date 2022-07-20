Camila Cabello Contracts COVID, Dances With Medicine In Her Hand In Fun Clip; WATCH

Popular singer Camila Cabello often shares glimpses of her life on social media and recently gave her fans and followers an update about her health. The Senorita singer revealed that she has contracted COVID and did so with a hilarious video, in which she danced with medicine in her hand.

Several fans of her extended their best wishes to her as she is on the path to recovery.

Camila Cabello tests positive for COVID

The famous singer took to her TikTok account and broke the news about her COVID diagnosis to her fans and followers online. Although she tested positive for the virus, she appeared to be making the most of the situation as she shared a fun video announcing the same online. In the video, she was seen laying in bed as a remixed version of Pitbull’s track Watagatapitusberry played in the background. The artiste stuck her tongue out and danced and grooved to the foot-tapping song. She was also seen posing with and dancing with medication in her hand as she lip-synced the lyrics to perfection. She captioned the video, "I got the rona" and several fans and followers hoped she got well son.

@Camila_Cabello via her TikTok!

{Caption: I got the rona!} pic.twitter.com/oN34Rde2XS — 𝐾𝑒𝑛𝑧𝑖𝑒 ꨄ~ 𝑓𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑎 𝑒𝑟𝑎 (@stylingcabello) July 18, 2022

Camila Cabello's rumoured boyfriend

Camila Cabello was recently in the news after she was rumoured to be dating the CEO of a dating app called Lox Club, Austin Kevitch. The duo was spotted together and pictures of them went viral online. They appeared to have stepped out for a walk in Los Angeles and could not escape the shutterbugs.

Camila kept it casual as she donned an off-shoulder white top and denim jeans, as she walked with Austin Kevitch, who was spotted in a black shirt and khaki pants. This comes after the Bam Bam singer's split from Shawn Mendes, which took fans by surprise.

Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/5UNv3GSYW3 — TheCamilaDaily Media (@TCDMedias) June 16, 2022

Camila Cabello's recent performances

One of Camila Cabello's most recent performances was at the Union of Europe's Football Associations 2022 Champions League Final, where she called out 'rude' fans who interrupted her set. However, she called it a performance she was 'never forget' and thanked those who showered love on her.

This was something I will never forget !!!!!!! Dream moment for all of us! Thank you UEFA @ChampionsLeague and @PepsiGlobal, we’re so honored to be part of such a huge game #PepsiShowhttps://t.co/XeDYMiydux pic.twitter.com/DMx6ec9uAj — camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 29, 2022

