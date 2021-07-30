Camila Cabello Depicts What Her First Phase Of Dating Looks Like; Beau Shawn Mendes Reacts

Camila Cabello is one of the prolific American musicians who enjoy a massive fan following at a global level. As the artist has been dating the popular Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes, she recently posted a funny video clip of herself in which she depicted what one doesn’t do during their first phase of the relationship. While several celebrity artists and fans were left in splits after watching her video, Shawn Mendes reacted hilariously.

Camila Cabello’s first phase of dating with Shawn Mendes

As Camila Cabello keeps sharing her fun and engaging Tiktok videos with his fans, she recently dropped in yet another one on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen with her alleged boyfriend and singer, Shawn Mendes. The video begins with Shawn Mendes leaving the room while Camila says goodbye to her. She then depicts a crazy expression and as he leaves the room, she farts with a gleeful smile on her face. In the caption, she shared an important piece of advice for everyone on relationships and wrote, “that first phase of dating when u can’t fart or Poo or be a human”.

The moment Camila Cabello posted this video on Instagram, many of her fans as well as her celebrity friends took to her post and drooped in hilarious reactions. Several fans added laughing emojis in the comments to express how much they were cracked up by her funny portrayal. An artist wrote ‘The worst is when they come back in, and there’s no one else to blame around you’ while another one added ‘You should do when you’re comfortable in a relationship and can fart and be a human’. Another one reacted to her post and wrote ‘Hhhahahahahahah I love that you are so honest and a literally look at you as a cousin’. Even Shawn Mendes reacted hilariously and wrote, "but you do fart tho'. Take a look at some of the reactions to Camila Cabello’s Instagram video.



Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes met in 2014 and soon began collaborating with each other. After sharing years of friendship, they began dating in July 2019. As they began dating, they sparked controversy when they were accused of dating each other only for publicity. Though the couple later shut down the rumours and clarified that it was not a publicity stunt.

