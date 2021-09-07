Cardi B & Offset Welcome Their Second Child Together; Share Picture From Hospital

Singer-rapper Cardi B and husband Offset recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy at a hospital in the New York area. The news was confirmed by the couple on their social media accounts. Cardi took to Instagram and shared a picture of the special moment with Offset in the hospital while revealing the date of birth. According to her caption, the baby was born on 4 September 2021.

Offset also shared the good news on Instagram and announced the arrival of his fifth child by posting a cute picture with his son along with the caption, "Chapter 5." Offset is also dad to 6-year-old daughter Kalea, and sons (6-year-old) Kody, and (11-year-old) Jordan, from previous relationships.

About Cardi B and Offset

For the unversed, Cardi B and Offset are already parents to a 3-year-old daughter Kulture, who first revealed the pregnancy news while performing together with Migos at the BET Awards in June. The Migos opened the ceremony with a medley song and were later joined by Cardi and her husband. Cardi was decked out in a revealing outfit, showcasing her baby bump. The songstress later posted a picture on her Instagram handle, where she was seen decked in a special white colour outfit showcasing her baby bump. The photo was captioned as, "#2! @offsetyrn."

As per People magazine, during a July appearance on the live radio app Station head, the WAP singer shared how she told her husband Offset about her pregnancy. She revealed that she started to show pregnancy symptoms two weeks before the Grammys during rehearsals for her performance with Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi said she noticed her "mouth started to get watery" and she was experiencing headaches and carsickness. "I think I'm pregnant, bro!" she told Offset shortly thereafter. After confirming their second baby with a pregnancy test, Cardi said she and her husband started to laugh.

Cardi B also shared a set of photos from her maternity shoot post her announcement. In a picture, Cardi B was seen posing with her husband Offset showing off her baby bump and wrote "We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes."

IMAGE: IAMCARDIB/Instagram/AP