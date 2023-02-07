Cardi B Furious At Husband Offset & Quavo Over Their Reported Backstage Fight At Grammys

Rapper Cardi B was reportedly upset backstage at the Grammys on February 6th. The reason behind her state seems to be the reports of an altercation between rappers Quavo and her husband Offset. Both rappers are part of the legendary hip-hop group The Migos.

Takeoff, another part of the hip-hop trio, was getting a tribute at the 2023 Grammy awards as his life and career were being remembered. Just mere minutes before the tribute performance was set to take place, both Quavo and Offset started fighting.

As per TMZ, The Recording Academy had approached Offset for being in the performance. However, Quavo conflicted with the decision and stopped Offset from being a part of the tribute.

As per videos circulating online, Cardi B is seen yelling backstage, and she’s heard clearly saying “both of y’all are wrong.” The rapper is seemingly reacting to the altercation, which is still not confirmed. Quavo, however, took to Twitter and denied being part of the fight backstage.

Check out a video of Cardi B below:

Cardi B yelling backstage at the Grammy Awards saying “Both of y’all is wrong” after a alleged altercation between Offset and Quavo over the Takeoff Tribute performance. pic.twitter.com/ZEqQhIHbVl — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) February 7, 2023

Check out Offset's tweet here:

What tf look like fighting my brother yal niggas is crazy — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 6, 2023

The Grammy tribute to Takeoff comes after his death last year. Takeoff was shot dead back in November 2022 in an early morning shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, Texas. The rapper was at the bowling alley along with Quavo. As per TMZ, the shooting happened after an altercation took place. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cardi B’s Grammy 2023 Red Carpet look

Cardi B showed off a unique look during the Grammy 2023 Red Carpet. She wore a cutout blue dress which had contorted, warped shoulders and a hood. The rapper’s dress, which instantly became a trailblazer, came from Indian ace designer Gaurav Gupta.

The rapper struck elegant poses during the Red Carpet and was eventually joined by her husband Offset. Cardi B’s blue dress was complemented by Offset’s striking white suit.

As far as being at the ceremony is concerned, Cardi B wasn’t nominated in any of the categories for a Grammy. However, she was present in the capacity of a presenter, alongside the likes of Dwayne Johnson, James Corden, Olivia Rodrigo, Viola Davis, Shania Twain and Billy Crystal.