Cardi B Makes HISTORY As First Female Rapper To Top Billboard Hot 100 Chart 5 Times

On Monday, 22nd March, 2021, Cardi B claimed the title of being the first female rapper that has had five of her songs top the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Cardi B's Up, the song that she performed to quite recently at the most recent edition of the prestigious Grammy Awards, is the latest entrant to that list. Previously, the list of Cardi B's songs that have made it to and subsequently topped the Billboard Hot 100 List are the likes of Bodak Yellow, I Like It, Girls Like You (A Maroon 5 song that featured Cardi B) and WAP, a musical number that she partnered with Megan Thee Stallion of Savage fame for. Additionally, four of her songs have even claimed the #1 spot on the Hot Rap Songs, DailyMail.Co.Uk reports.

After Cardi B's Up, her fifth musical outing achieved the same milestone as four of its other fellow Billboard Hot 100 toppers, the rapper took to Instagram in order to express her gratitude towards her fans and god for the same. The carousel post that can be found below sees Cardi B saying that she would like to see god itself paying a visit to the rapper in her dreams so that she can touch the feet of the almighty. The post can be found below.

When Cardi B revealed that 'Up' is her fifth song that topped the Billboard Hot 100 Chart:

Cardi B's songs:

Over the years, Cardi B, who was born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has released her own set of record-breaking singles and studio albums, in addition to joining forces with the who's who of the music industry. Her latest studio album, which was released in 2018, is called Invasion Of Privacy. Invasion Of Privacy is a musical outing that features songs like Get Up 10, Bickenhead, and Drip, amongst others. As far as Cardi B's B's new album is concerned, the songstress had revealed that the year 2020 would have seen a follow-up to her last studio album outing. However, more details regarding the same are yet to e revealed by either the musician or the people that represent her.