Cardi B-Offset & Their Daughter Kulture Set To Feature In 'Baby Shark's Big Show'

Cardi B is known for her hit songs, but the artist has also starred in numerous TV shows over the years. She is now all set to star in the animated series Baby Shark's Big Show on Nickelodean.

The Grammy-winning rapper will be making an appearance in a special episode in the form of an animated character. Her husband, singer Offset and daughter Kulture will also be a part of the show.

Cardi B to star in Baby Shark's Big Show; Offset & daughter to also join her

The show last aired in February and will return in April with the episodes Shark Prank and Lagoon Lemonade on April 1. The episode after that will feature Cardi B. She will be a part of the episode titled The Seaweed Sway, which is scheduled to release on April 15.

The Bodak Yellow artist, as per a report on Deadline, will enact the role of Sharki B, a 'ferociously fun rap icon'. The other term used for Cardi B was that she was 'seven seas-flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun—but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same.'

The plot of the episode revolves around Sharki B meeting Baby Shark (voiced by Kimiko Glenn) and William ( voiced by Luke Youngblood). The turn of events takes place amid Sharki B swimming her way to perform her chartbuster The Seaweed Sway at the Carnivore Point. She even asks Baby Shark and William to join her on stage for the concert, while also urging them to take her around town and show the different attractions.

There is a hiccup, however, as William can't get the final act of the dance right. Sharki B then helps him perform the step, after which he realises that the best secret for impressive dancing was to perform in one's own style.

This will be the first time that Cardi B will be lending her voice to a character in an animated show. Offset will voice the character Offshark, which has been described as 'a cool fish with a great vibe and a huge Sharki fan.'

The star couple's three-year-old daughter Kulture's voice will be used for the character Kulture Shark. She will be playing Offshark's daughter, and the duo would be shown as being excited to attend Sharki B's concert.

Cardi B in contention for Grammys

Meanwhile, Cardi B was in contention for the Grammys, scheduled to be held on April 3. She has been nominated for the track Up in the Best Rap Performance category.