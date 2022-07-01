Cardi B Releases Much-awaited Track 'Hot Sh*t' Featuring Kanye West, Lil Durk; Watch

American rapper Cardi B recently unveiled her much-awaited track Hot Sh*t, which also features Kanye West and Lil Durk. The track marked Cardi B's first single in 2022. While the track has already become a fan favourite, Cardi B has seemingly opened up her heart in the new single.

Cardi B finally released her much-awaited track and fans cannot help but celebrate. The American rapper has opened her heart out in the track as she celebrated her independence as well as the security that success in her musical career has provided. In the track, she raps, "Either way you slice it, bottom line, I’m the top bi**h/New Chanel, I rock it, twist and it ain’t even out yet." She further added, "All this jewellery at the grocery store, I’m obnoxious/Bought a home and closin’ on another, I know I’m blessed."

Apart from Cardi B, Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, also brought his personal life to the track as he referred to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and four children. The Donda rapper could be heard saying, "I’m just sayin’ now I start to get used to the pain," referencing his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The rapper further added humour to the track as he added, "Til one day I say, 'f– it', brought my masseuse on the plane."

The rapper also dropped a line referring his four kids with Kardashian and said, "‘Where you done that? Where you live at," and added, "‘Where your head at?’ ‘N—, go home, where your kids at?’" Kanye shares nine-year-old North, six-year-old Saint, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Take a look at the track's music video here.

Cardi B announces Hot S**t

Cardi B first teased her latest single during the BET Awards, which took place on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The American rapper dropped an ad that she also shared on her social media handles in order to announce her new single. Earlier this week, the No Love star shared a single artwork which revealed her collaboration with Kanye West and Lil Durk. Her final teaser saw her enjoying a lavish brunch on an NYC terrace.

Image: Instagram/@iamcardib/@lildurk/AP