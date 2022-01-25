Celebrities Come Out In Support Of Taylor Swift After Damon Albarn's Songwriting Comments

After singer-songwriter Taylor Swift slammed Damon Albarn for his comments in which he claimed that she 'does not write her own songs', several celebrities have come in support of Swift on social media. According to a report by Billboard, in his latest interview, Albarn implied that modern artists are simply relying on 'the sound and the attitude' of their music for popularity.

Celebs defend Taylor Swift

When the writer Mikael Wood suggested that Swift does not fit that narrative, as she is an 'excellent songwriter', Albarn disagreed by saying that she 'does not write her own songs'. To defend the singer, her Folklore and Evermore collaborators, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner were quick to extend their support Swift on Twitter. They commented how they are the ones who have actually seen Swift's songwriting process firsthand and not Albarn.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Antonoff wrote, "I’ve never met Damon Albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs Taylor writes and brings in. herb." While Dessner wrote, "Not sure why you @Damonalbarn would try to discredit Taylor’s brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her …Your statements couldn’t be further from the truth…you’re obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process."

i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 24, 2022

Not sure why you @Damonalbarn would try to discredit Taylor's brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her ...your statements couldn't be further from the truth...you're obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process — Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) January 24, 2022

Singer and songwriter Maisie Peters also commented, "Taylor Swift could write song 2 but Damon Albarn could never write all too well 10-minute version." The Empire State Building also penned words of support for the 11-time Grammy Award winner. They retweeted Swift's comments and wrote, "No one does it better than you."

taylor swift could write song 2 but damon albarn could never write all too well 10 minute version — maisie peters signed up for this (@maisiehpeters) January 24, 2022

No one does it better than you — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 24, 2022

Damon Albarn's comment on Taylor Swift

In a recent chat with Los Angeles Times, English musician Damon Albarn lauded award-winning singer Billie Eilish and her producer brother Finneas for their songs. He called the sibling duo "interesting songwriters" and added he is "more attracted" to Eilish's music than Swift's. When the interviewer hailed Swift for her songwriting, Albarn claimed that she does not write her own songs and added she co-writes some of them and it does not count.

The musician did not stop there and went further with his comment on the 32-year-old singer. Albarn quipped co-writing is very different from writing. He said he is not hating on anybody but claimed there is a difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes and it does not mean the outcome of that cannot be great. He further added how Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life and called himself a traditionalist.

Seemingly, Taylor Swift was furious about Albarn's comment and slammed him via Twitter. The singer reacted to a news article on the micro-blogging site and responded to Albarn. She tagged him and wrote, "@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging." "You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW," the singer added. At last, she also wrote, "PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering."

@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. https://t.co/t6GyXBU2Jd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

Albarn tweeted, "Ï totally agree with you" in response to Swift's remarks. He added, "I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand."

I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) January 24, 2022

Image: AP