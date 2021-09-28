Celine Dion's Documentary In Works, To Be Helmed By Oscar Nominee Irene Taylor

My Heart Will Go On singer Celine Dion is all set for a documentary film about her life and career which will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor. According to Deadline, the untitled film will be bankrolled by Sony Music Entertainment (SME) Canada in partnership with Vermillion Films. In a press release, the makers have mentioned that the documentary is being made with "Dion's full participation and support".

In an official press release, it was further stated that Dion's documentary would serve as 'the definitive feature for one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected, and successful performers in pop music history." According to SME's Premium Content division, the production of the documentary has already begun.

Celine Dion believes Irene Taylor will tell 'honest and heartfelt' story

Known for recording more than 250 million albums, the French-Canadian singer said that she has always been an open book with her fans. Talking about her upcoming documentary, she said, “I’ve always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before,” Dion noted, as quoted by the online news site. She added, “I know she’ll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way.”

On the other hand, director Irene Taylor, whose 2009 short documentary The Final Inch earned an Oscar nomination said it's an extraordinary opportunity to bring legendary artists' life onscreen. “Going on this journey with a legendary artist such as Céline Dion is an extraordinary opportunity for me as a filmmaker. Having access to examine her life and inimitable career will allow me to create a multifaceted portrait of an iconic, global superstar, which I look forward to sharing with the world," she said in a statement as per the news website.

Meanwhile, Dion’s 2021 calendar is filled up with interesting projects up. The singer is all set for a new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas with 10 performances in November. Her much-awaited Courage World Tour, which was cut short last year due to the COVID pandemic, will resume across North America and Europe in the spring and summer of 2022.

(Image: AP)