Chandramukhi 2 Composer MM Keeravaani Calls Kangana Ranaut's Act In Film 'shocking'

Academy Award-winning music composer MM Keeravani has heaped praise at Kangana Ranaut saying that the actress has given a 'stunning performance' in the upcoming film 'Chandramukhi 2'.

Kangana and Raghava Lawrence starrer 'Chandramukhi 2' had its grand audio launch in Chennai on Friday.

The event was attended by the who’s who of the Tamil film industry. Among many others, Keeravani praised the actress in the film.

At the launch, the music composer said: “She has given a stunning performance and everyone will get blown away after seeing Kangana’s shocking act as Chandramukhi on the big screen.”

‘Chandramukhi 2’ is Kangana’s foray into the horror comedy genre for the first time opposite Raghava Lawrence.

Resplendent in a stunning orange six-yard Kanjeevaram, the actress took to her IG handle and posted a picture with the composer and wrote, “With my absolute favourite and the Pride of Bharata, academy and multiple national awards recipient MM Keeravani.”

The film is all set to release on September 15.

Kangana will also be seen in ‘Tejas’, where she will be seen playing a fighter pilot.

It tells the tale of the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

The actress also has ‘Emergency’. It stars Kangana as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

The film also features late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. Emergency is scheduled to release on November 24.