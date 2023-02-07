Chris Brown Issues Apology For Outburst Following Grammy Loss; Texts Robert Glasper

Chris Brown recently issued an apology for having an anger outburst following a Grammy loss. The star was nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best R&B album. After he lost to the celebrated pianist and genre-bending producer Robert Glasper, Brown went online and had an outburst.

Brown’s apology came in the form of a screenshot that showed the artist’s direct message to Robert Glasper. Brown told the artist that he wants to apologise for his behaviour and that he wasn’t “the intended target” for his outburst.

The R&B singer continued and said that he did his research and found his music amazing. At the same time, he suggested that they should never be placed in the same category, though he gave his congratulations to the Grammy winner.

“Congratulations my brother… I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys. You were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean. After doing my research I actually think you’re amazing… the organization isn’t doing us Blacks our due diligence. You and I should never be in the same category… two totally different vibes and genres. So from one Black man to another, congratulations. Hope you are able to feed your family for life. God bless my G.”

Check out a screenshot of Brown's message to Robert Glasper:

Brown had a full-blown outburst following the Grammys, and he made sure to call out Robert Glasper. In a set of stories, the star kept calling out Robert Glasper and joked about picking up new skills like playing the harmonica.

More on Robert Glasper

Robert Glasper won his first Grammy award for Black Radio, the album that broke big and led him to fame. He has played keyboards in many critically acclaimed albums such as Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp A Butterfly.'

Robert Glasper has previously said in an interview that nobody from any other genre has managed to make jazz music and get some respect out of it. “To play jazz, you have to master your instrument just to play the music, even in a mediocre sense.”

Chris Brown has earned 21 Grammy nominations throughout his career, though he’s scored only one Grammy award. Robert Glasper, on the other hand, scored the fifth Grammy at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.