Chris Brown Sued For $20 Million By Woman Who Alleges He Drugged & Raped Her On Yatch

Chris Brown is being sued by a woman for alleged sexual assault. The woman has alleged that the singer-rapper drugged her and raped her. She is claiming $20 million in damages.

A woman named 'Jane Doe', who is a dancer, model and musician claimed that the incident took place on December 30, 2020 on a yacht in Miami.

Brown posted a cryptic note on Instagram following the allegations, hinting that the claims were false and coming up at a time he was releasing new music.

'Jane Doe', as per a report on Insider, claimed she had arrived at rapper-musician Diddy's Florida residence on invitation by a male friend who was partying with Brown and Diddy. She claimed that Brown took the phone from her friend and said that he had heard about her music and asked her to join them at Diddy's Star Island home immediately.

She was then led to a docked yacht, after which Brown offered drinks to her, she claimed. After the second drink, she experienced "a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness" and started to feel "disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep", she alleged.

The woman then claimed that Brown then took her to the bedroom and raped her. In the lawsuit, she also alleged that he did not stop when she was pleading with him to stop.

The lawsuit, as per a report on BBC, mentions allegations including sexual assault, violation of the Gender Violence Statute, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.

The woman in the lawsuit, also claimed that they met again, when he asked her to come to his studio in California to make her listen to his new music. Jana Doe alleged that he asked her again if she was willing to go to the bedroom. When she declined, he got 'loud and irate' and told her she would not make it as a musician if she did not do what it 'takes'.

In her lawsuit , she expressed fear for her life and career following the incident.

She also claimed Brown spoke to her the next day, stating that he was 'faded' that time and then asked her to consume an emergency contraceptive.

Chris Brown reacts to sexual assault allegations?

"I hope yall see this pattern of" he wrote along with cap emoji, used to hint at lying, and continued, 'whenever im releasing music or projects, They'try to pull some real b******t," he wrote on his Instagram stories after the news broke. He perhaps hinted at the allegations against him surfacing every time he is coming up with new releases.