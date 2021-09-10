CMA Awards 2021 Nominations: Eric Church, Chris Stapleton Lead With 5 Each; See Full List

The 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards recently unveiled the complete nomination list of the artists in the race to receive the award under various music categories such as Album of the Year, Vocalist of the Year, Entertainer of the year and many more. The CMA Awards 2021 will air live from Nashville, Tennessee, on 10 November at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton are two of the popular artists who lead with five nominations each under the categories of Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Next in line is Gabby Barrett, who has bagged four nominations while Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown and Chris Young have three nominations each. Check out the complete CMA Awards 2021 Nominations list.

CMA Awards 2021 Nominations:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR:

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

SINGLE OF THE YEAR:

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

The award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Heart – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

29 – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

SONG OF THE YEAR:

The award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Hell Of A View”

Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

“One Night Standards”

Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

“Forever After All”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

“The Good Ones”

Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

“Starting Over”

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR:

Brooks & Dunn

Florida Georgia Line

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR:

The award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Producer: Martin Johnson

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR:

Aaron Sterling, Drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

The award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Gone” – Dierks Bentley

Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Director: Patrick Tracy

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Director: Peter Zavadil

“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne

Director: Reid Long

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

