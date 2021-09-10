CMA Awards 2021 Nominations: Eric Church, Chris Stapleton Lead With 5 Each; See Full List

Quick links:
The 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards recently unveiled the complete nomination list of the artists in the race to receive the award under various music categories such as Album of the Year, Vocalist of the Year, Entertainer of the year and many more. The CMA Awards 2021 will air live from Nashville, Tennessee, on 10 November at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Eric Church and Chris Stapleton are two of the popular artists who lead with five nominations each under the categories of Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Next in line is Gabby Barrett, who has bagged four nominations while Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown and Chris Young have three nominations each. Check out the complete CMA Awards 2021 Nominations list.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR:
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
SINGLE OF THE YEAR:
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt
“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin
“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
The award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
Heart – Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
29 – Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi
Mix Engineer: Joey Moi
Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
SONG OF THE YEAR:
The award goes to Songwriter(s)
“Hell Of A View”
Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
“One Night Standards”
Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
“Forever After All”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
“The Good Ones”
Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
“Starting Over”
Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR:
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR:
Brooks & Dunn
Florida Georgia Line
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR:
The award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Producer: Martin Johnson
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR:
Aaron Sterling, Drums
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR:
The award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
“Gone” – Dierks Bentley
Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske
“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Director: Patrick Tracy
“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
Director: TK McKamy
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Director: Peter Zavadil
“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne
Director: Reid Long
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
