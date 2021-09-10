Last Updated:

CMA Awards 2021 Nominations: Eric Church, Chris Stapleton Lead With 5 Each; See Full List

The 55th Annual CMA Awards are all set to release soon. Read further to check out the complete list of nominations for the Country Music Association Awards.

CMA Awards 2021 nominations

The 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards recently unveiled the complete nomination list of the artists in the race to receive the award under various music categories such as Album of the Year, Vocalist of the Year, Entertainer of the year and many more. The CMA Awards 2021 will air live from Nashville, Tennessee, on 10 November at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton are two of the popular artists who lead with five nominations each under the categories of Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Next in line is Gabby Barrett, who has bagged four nominations while Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown and Chris Young have three nominations each. Check out the complete CMA Awards 2021 Nominations list. 

CMA Awards 2021 Nominations: 

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR:

Eric Church  

Luke Combs   

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert    

Chris Stapleton  

SINGLE OF THE YEAR:

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown  
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young  
Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt 

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett  
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale  
Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin 

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton 
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton  
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 

“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church  
Producer: Jay Joyce  
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce   

“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde  
Producer: Jay Joyce  
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce   

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

The award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)  

Heart – Eric Church  

Producer: Jay Joyce 

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce 

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne  

Producer: Jay Joyce  

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce 

29 – Carly Pearce 

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins  

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore  

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen  

Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi  

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi 

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton  

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton  

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 

SONG OF THE YEAR:

The award goes to Songwriter(s)  

“Hell Of A View”   

Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell  

“One Night Standards”   

Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde 

“Forever After All”   

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford  

“The Good Ones”   

Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick 

“Starting Over”   

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton  

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:   

Gabby Barrett 

Carly Pearce  

Miranda Lambert    

Ashley McBryde   

Maren Morris   

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: 

Dierks Bentley 

Luke Combs   

Eric Church    

Thomas Rhett   

Chris Stapleton   

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Old Dominion    

Zac Brown Band 

Lady A  

Little Big Town   

Midland   

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR:

Brooks & Dunn    

Florida Georgia Line   

Brothers Osborne   

Dan + Shay   

Maddie & Tae 

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR:

The award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)  

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan  

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni  

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris  

Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer 

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert  

Producer: Martin Johnson  

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown  

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young 

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)  

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins 

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR:

Aaron Sterling, Drums  

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo  

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle  

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar  

Derek Wells, Guitar  

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

The award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)  

“Gone” – Dierks Bentley 

Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)  

Director: Patrick Tracy  

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris 

Director: TK McKamy  

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown  

Director: Peter Zavadil  

“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne  

Director: Reid Long  

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR:     

Gabby Barrett   

Mickey Guyton 

HARDY 

Jimmie Allen  

Ingrid Andress

 

