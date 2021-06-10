CMT Awards 2021: Miranda Lambert Performs Acoustic Version Of Her Hit Song 'Tequila Does'

On the 10th of June, Hollywood witnessed a night full of celebrities from Country music to television, getting recognized for their contribution to the entertainment world at the CMT Awards 2021. A show full of star-studded performances, The House That Built Me singer Miranda Lambert graced the stage to swoon the hearts of the audience with an acoustic version of her hit song. Read more to know about Miranda Lambert at CMT Awards 2021.

Miranda Lambert at CMT Awards 2021

Performing a soul-touching rendition of her hit song 'Tequila Does', the 37-year-old country singer was accompanied by fellow collaborators on Randall and Jack Ingram. The trio from The Marfa Tapes belted out the acoustic version of the song in a soft setting of a house and a campfire. For the performance, the singer opted for a wide-brimmed hat accompanied by a yellow blouse underneath a fringe suede jacket.

The nominations for the award ceremony were announced earlier in May. Miranda managed to bag four nods this year which includes Video of the Year for 'Settling Down'. Unfortunately for the singer, the award was bagged by Gabby Barrett for 'The Good Ones'.

CMT Awards 2021 channel

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the fan-voted award show witnessed delightful performances like Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, and many more. Some of the biggest winners of the night included artists like Taylor Swift, Gabby Barrett, and Little Big Town. Some of the CMT Music Awards 2021 winners like Video of the Year went to Carrie Underwood and John Legend for Hallelujah, Female Video of the Year was bagged by Carly Pearce for Next Girl and Male Video of the Year went to Kane Brown for Worship You.

More on Miranda Lambert

The singer has turned into a businesswoman after opening her new Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Bar & Cantina. This feat has made her the first female artist to do so on Nashville’s Broadway strip. She took to her Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans and also informed her fans that she got her husband to sign up for a little duet with her at the bar.

IMAGE- MIRANDA LAMBERT'S INSTAGRAM

