Coachella 2022: Harry Styles Debuts New Songs, Duets With Shania Twain; Watch

It might be an amazing feeling for someone to perform with a person they admired all their lives, and it becomes the icing on the cake when the latter also shares mutual feelings. This was witnessed when singers Harry Styles and Shania Twain came together at the Coachella on Friday.

The duo performed a duet to some of the latter's songs in an enthralling duet act. Among the other highlights are of the former debuting some unreleased tracks.

Harry Styles and Shania Twain, as per a report on Variety, rendered their 1999 chartbuster Man! I Feel Like a Woman! at the Coachella festival. This was after the latter made an appearance following him rendering at least 10 songs for the audiences for an hour.

They then performed another duet, the Grammy Award-winner's You're Still the One from 1997.

For the unversed, Harry Styles considers Twain as his inspiration, both in music and fashion.

The Watermelon Sugar artist, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2017, had stated that she was the main influence for him and that she was 'amazing.' Much before he created an impact with his performances for his band One Direction, he used to play Shania's songs in the car. Since then, the duo has bonded on multiple occasions in the past, and even posed together in pictures on social media.

At the Coachella, Styles stated that the lady taught him to sing and also joked that she said 'men are trash'.

The Woman In Me singer stated that she too was star-struck to be performing with him, and that she was a fan of Styles. The 56-year-old shared that realising that the latter being a kid at the time she had written the song way back then and now performing the song with him was a 'kind of a dream and surreal'. She said she was in love and that asked him to talk about love.

Harry Styles entertains audiences at Coachella

Styles had opened his act at the Coachella with the track As It Was which was released recently. He also asked the audiences whoever had a boyfriend and who never, as he crooned an unreleased track that seemed to be titled Boyfriends. Late Night Talking was another unreleased track that he performed to, ahead of the release of his album Harry House, the report added.