COVID-19: AR Rahman Pens A Note To Thank The Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff In India

Singer and producer A.R. Rahman took to his social media handle to share a note for the hospital staff and everyone who is on the frontline to fight the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

Rahman also pointed out the importance of staying at home and not spread false rumours. He also requested people to not attend religious gatherings and follow the government's advice.

Read his note:

Dear Friends,

This message is to thank the doctors, nurses, and all the staff working in hospitals and clinics all around India, for their bravery and selflessness. It fills one's heart to see how ready they are to deal with this most dreadful pandemic. They risk their lives to save ours.

It's time to forget our differences and unite against this invisible enemy that has turned the world upside down. It's time to bring the beauty of humanity and spirituality into action. Help our neighbours, senior citizens, the underprivileged and migrant workers.

God is inside your heart (the most sacred shrine), so this is not the time to cause chaos by congregating in religious places. Listen to the government's advice. Self-isolation for a few weeks may give you many more years. Do not spread the virus and cause harm to fellow humans. This disease does not even warn you that you are a carrier, so don't assume you are not infected. This is not the time to spread false rumours and cause more anxiety and panic.

Let's be kind and thoughtful, the lives of many millions are in our hands.

Meanwhile, The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased by 33 to 335 on Wednesday, a health official said. Thirty of these cases were found in Mumbai alone, two in Pune and one in Buldhana, he said. The state had reported 302 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said earlier in the day that the number of cases would increase further because there were around 5,000 persons in "high-risk" category. Relatives or close friends of these people had tested positive for COVID-19 (making it likely that they might have caught the infection too), he said.

