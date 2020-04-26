COVID-19 Fighter Kanika Kapoor Shares Picture With Family From Lucknow With A Note

More than a month after testing positive for the coronavirus, singer Kanika Kapoor on Sunday said there have been several "wrong exchanges of information" regarding her travel timeline and battle with the disease. The singer released a statement rubbishing the allegations against her on social media.

On Saturday, there were reports that said Kanika is missing from from her residence in Lucknow when the health department visited her apartment for the 6th testing. Rubbishing the speculations, Kanika has now shared a picture with her parents on her Instagram account confirming she is in Lucknow, and at home.

Meanwhile, in the statement, the singer said she is aware of "several versions of stories" about her diagnosis, but "negativity thrown at a person does not change the reality".

Kanika, who was the first Bollywood personality to test positive for the novel virus on March 20, came under attack for negligence and not practising self-quarantine despite returning to the country from the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She was also booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for negligence and committing acts that were likely to spread the infection after she attended at least three gatherings in Lucknow, including a party where political personalities, including senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son, Dushyant Singh, were present.

"Some of these seem to be fuelled even more because I have chosen to be silent till now. I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation," she said.

Kanika said there were certain facts about her case which she wanted to clarify, starting with how every person that she came in contact with, be it in the UK, Mumbai or Lucknow has "shown no symptoms of COVID-19, in-fact all those tested have been negative".

