'Taare Zameen Par' Fame Darsheel Safary And Anushka Sen's 'Pyar Naal' Song Review; Read

Television actor Anushka Sen and Taare Zameen Par fame Darsheel Safary have collaborated for a romantic track titled as Pyar Naal. The song has recently been released on the Play DMF YouTube channel. It is sung by Vibhor Parashar and lyrics are penned down by Rana. The music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. Read on to know more details:

Pyar Naal song review

Pyar Naal is a very melodious song that talks about the love story of two young friends, played by Anushka Sen and Darsheel Safary, in a small village. The song starts with the two sitting on a bench, in front of a lake and spending quality time with each other. Anushka Sen is seen colouring in a book and Darsheel Safary is seen making paper planes.

Darsheel Safary plays the character of a simple boy who gets very shy and nervous when in front of Anushka Sen’s character and keeps trying to impress her. He holds an umbrella above her head when she feels hot and even gives her his tiffin when she says she is hungry.

When she sees Darsheel going to play with his friends, she asks him not to go and asks him to play with her. She even makes every other girl that he knows tie him a rakhi. There are many such small moments in the song where the two characters depict their love for each other through their actions.

Pyar Naal has already crossed two lakh views within just one day of its release. The song also has a very soothing tune and simple, heartwarming lyrics. Fans have loved the song and have been giving positive. Check out some of the fan reactions:

Such a Beautiful song ... — Mathew (@Mathewprasad58) August 4, 2020

I love this song 😍❤️💓 — Vicky Sharma (@VickySh08516636) August 4, 2020

Amazing song 😍 — Vicky Sharma (@VickySh08516636) August 4, 2020

Sweetest song ❤ #PyarNaal is out now Go Check Out https://t.co/WA7vdswe58 — smile_n_shine_AnushkaSen 💙 (@smilenshine_anu) August 4, 2020

More About Pyar Naal song

Pyar Naal song video, featuring Anushka Sen and Darsheel Safary, is directed by Gurinder Bawa, with Preet Surrey as the assistant director. It is produced by Anshul Garg and distributed by Believe Digital. The music is produced and arranged by Rajat Nagpal. Gaurav K Mehra serves as the editor and Shinda Singh as Director of Picture (DOP). Video is supervised by Raghav Sharma with Piyush Chandak as the project manager.

