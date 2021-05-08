Days After Sitar Maestro Debu's Demise, Son Prateek Chaudhuri Dies At 49 Due To COVID-19

Renowned sitar player Prateek Chaudhuri has died due to COVID-related complications, almost a week after his father, music maestro Pandit Devbrata Chaudhuri succumbed to the virus. According to music historian Pavaj Jha, Prateek Chaudhuri, 49, was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital here and breathed his last on Thursday.

"Prateek Chaudhuri, the promising talent and son of legendary Debu Chaudhuri is no more. Was struggling hard in ICU & Yesterday he joined his father as they walked together on the path of eternity- #RestinPeace Prateek," Jha posted on Twitter.

"He was doing improvements with his health, as he was also admitted to GTB with Debu ji and was to be discharged from Hospital on Monday, when I last spoke him, but was totally distressed & broken with the death of his father. So so sad," he added.

Veteran sitar player Devbrata Chaudhuri, popularly known as Debu Chaudhuri, passed away last week on Saturday. Prateek Chaudhuri, who belonged to the Senia Gharana of music, was also a professor at the Department of Music, Faculty of Music and Fine Arts, University of Delhi. He is survived by his wife Runa and children Rayana and Adhiraj.

Netizens pay respects

Shell-shocked, pained and in disbelief to lose my dear brother and amazing sitarist Pt. Prateek Chaudhuri today to Covid 19.. heartbreaking to lose someone so young and talented. 😪😪😪. Deepest condolences to Ruma di, Adhiraj and the entire family.. OM Shanti🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/7zEwCExerM — Anuradha Pal (@1anuradhapal) May 7, 2021

What a sad loss and so shocking 😢 Sitar maestro Pt Prateek Chaudhuri is no more😢 His father Pt Debu Chaudhuri died just days earlier. Now this immensely talented young man of only 49 has left us. So many many losses😢so many classical musicians have died recently. pic.twitter.com/tJ1K08S0So — प्रभात कुमार (@shehnaiartist) May 7, 2021

Shockingly devastating 2 loose two family members Pt Debu Chaudhuri & Prateek Chaudhuri wid in a week 2 cruel Covid ... God pls stop Covid Tandav🙏🙏



Kuchipudi guru Pasumarthy Keshav Prasad departed 2 heavenly abode.

Pray 2 almighty 2 bestow eternal peace 2 departed souls🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/QA3GnRIrIe — Kaushalya Reddy (@ReddyKaushalya) May 7, 2021

Saddened by the tragic news of renowned sitar player #PrateekChaudhuri 's death due to Covid. His father Pandit #debuchaudhuri also passed away recently. This is such a great loss. May the departed souls rest in peace And may God give strength to their family. 🙏 — Abhiruchi Singh (@abhiruchi11) May 7, 2021

With heavy heart, we pay tribute to Prateek Chaudhury, renowned sitar player, who also succumbed to Covid-19.

His demise is a huge loss to the Indian Classical Music world!

He has joined his father on the eternal path. May his soul rest in peace!#rip #PrateekChaudhuri pic.twitter.com/H2wwnZi0Iu — Jashn-e-Adab (@jashneadab) May 7, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing of #PrateekChaudhuri

This is an unfolding tragedy. Only last week his father #PtDebuChaudhuri passed away! @TeamworkArts @TeamworksInfo pic.twitter.com/B4uzvwA71M — Sanjoy K Roy (@SanjoyRoyTWA) May 7, 2021

(with PTI inputs)

