Dead Sara Announces 2022 Tour Dates With Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

The popular rock band based in Los Angeles, Dead Sara took to their social media to treat their fans by releasing tour dates for next year. The band will be on-road with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators as special guests marking their first tour for the year 2022. Dead Sara last released their album Ain't It Tragic in September.

Dead Sara announces tour dates

Taking to their Instagram, the rock band shared the schedule of their next tour and hoped that they would get the opportunity to see them. They also announced their collaboration for this tour with Slash by writing, ''Hi, we are DEADSARA and we're going on a tour with Slash''. In the caption, they wrote, ''Hopefully, all the fires are out by this time ❤️‍🔥 And stay tooooned if we add any dates near you (west coast) ⚡️ See you next year, stay safe 🐁#deadsara #slash #tour #2022.'' The tickets will go on sale from October 29. Check out the schedule of Dead Sara with Slash below.

2022 Tour Dates

February 08. 2022 – Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

February 09. 2022 – Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

February 12. 2022 – The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

February 15. 2022 – Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

February 16. 2022 – Harrah’s Resort SoCal, Valley Center, CA

February 18. 2022 – YouTube Theater, Los Angeles, CA

February 19. 2022 – The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas, NV

February 22. 2022 – Eccles Theater. Salt Lake City, UT

February 23. 2022 – Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

The renowned rock band trio consists of lead vocalist Emily Armstrong who is in charge of rhythm guitar, lead guitarist Siouxsie Medley who also plays the part of backing vocals and Sean Friday responsible for drums. One of the most popular songs of the band is from their debut eponymous album Dead Sara in 2012 titled Weatherman. The single reached No. 30 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart.

Their 2015 EP Pleasure to Meet You also introduced some bangers namely Mona Lisa, Suicidal and more Some of their hit singles include We Are What You Say, Lemon Scent, Heaven's Got a Back Door, Hands Up and more resulting in the album reaching No. 2 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart and No. 7 on the Hard Rock Albums chart.

Image: Instagram/@deadsara/slash